Would Grant Gustin And The Flash’s Cast Return For The Arrowverse Movie? Here’s What They Said

There once was a time when the Arrowverse was the best live-action franchise DC had going for it, but it's a long-gone era here in 2025, and everyone is looking ahead to James Gunn's vision for upcoming DCU projects. Even so, there's a big multiverse out there, and shows like The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow still have fans calling for more, so it's not too wild to foresee a day where fans with Max subscriptions could one day get an Arrowverse movie, and it seems like Grant Gustin and others are up for it.

Candice Patton, Tom Cavanagh, and Danielle Panabaker joined up with Gustin for Fan Expo Cleveland, and they had some encouraging takes on whether they'd appear in a hypothetical Arrowverse movie. CinemaBlend's Laura Hurley attended the convention and can confirm that the cast responded to the idea almost in unison with positive thoughts:

Grant Gustin: "Yeah."

"Yeah." Tom Cavanagh: "100%, absolutely."

"100%, absolutely." Danielle Panabaker: "I'm available!"

"I'm available!" Grant Gustin: "We are actors with families."

"We are actors with families." Candice Patton: "We got bills to pay!"

"We got bills to pay!" Tom Cavanagh: "We are all available! We are in, fully in!"

It's only been about two years since the series ended, but apparently, a good chunk of the stars are interested in making a comeback for an Arrowverse movie if that's a possibility. The Flash did leave the door open for future adventures in its finale, so it wouldn't be too hard to pull them back into the mix for a movie, at least speaking from a story standpoint. I would certainly love to see more with Barry's kids, as we only just scratched the surface of what they were capable of.

I don't think it's a question of whether fans want to see The Flash crew back in action, because YES. But I think it's fair to say we have to wonder if any current DC execs want that to happen. Let's not forget that Grant Gustin was snubbed from appearing in The Flash movie, despite DC having Ezra Miller appear in The CW series years prior. It felt like a big oversight, considering The Flash's popularity as a TV series had to play some role in the movie getting a feature film in the first place.

Beyond that, it seems everything in DC is shifting under James Gunn's vision, with his upcoming Superman movie primed to really get the new era underway. With so much focus on building up the movie side of DC and the Arrowverse completely dying out with the conclusion of Superman & Lois, I don't like the odds of any revival happening, but I would love to see it happen all the same.

While we have no idea if The Flash will ever return in any form, The CW's series is available to stream with a Netflix subscription. While the latter seasons are hit and miss, I still stand by it as one of the best superhero shows ever to grace television, and I would love to experience it for the first time all over again if I had the chance.