Grey's Anatomy Debuted Skylar Astin's New Character, And Love May Already Be In The Air

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the Season 18 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, called “Put the Squeeze on Me.”

Is the “JoLink” experiment over already? Grey’s Anatomy had BFFs Jo and Link hooking up for literally like a second, only to rip them apart again. While the two go back and forth figuring out how they feel about each other like some kind of Friends episode , it seems like Jo may have found something else to keep her focus, and that something else is Skylar Astin. The Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist alum joined the cast of Grey’s in the most recent episode, “Put the Squeeze on Me,” and there are already sparks flying between his character Todd Eames and Jo.

Todd came into Grey-Sloan with his sister Laurie, who was pregnant and had a weak heart valve. While Laurie was keen to play matchmaker between her brother and the OB resident , Todd was doing a pretty good job winning Jo over all on his own.

Jo and Todd bonded over a favorite TV show, their love for salt and vinegar chips, and it didn’t hurt that Jo literally saved his sister’s life after a complication during her surgery. It also didn’t hurt that Todd was very sensitive to his sister being a single mother, saying he just wanted to make things easier for her — a topic that hits pretty close to home for Jo as well, especially since Link moved out.

Camilla Luddington and Skylar Astin had great on-screen chemistry, and their characters had some pretty funny awkward banter. Todd somehow mentioned that he had a PhD in both of his short conversations with Jo, but was self-aware enough to realize what he’d done. Jo, meanwhile, asked Todd out for a drink at Joe’s, and then rambled on about how the bar, “Joe’s with an E,” was different from her name, “Jo without an E.” Smooth, guys, real smooth.

Of course when they were leaving the hospital together, Link showed up, really wanting to spend time with Jo, before he realized she had a date. Hopefully this awkward phase between them lasts as long as their romance did, and they can get back to being besties soon.

Because of the complication during Laurie’s surgery, her procedure got pushed to another day, which means Todd will definitely be hanging out at the hospital for a little longer. Skylar Astin signed on for a recurring role in Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy, so we already knew he’d be around, but by “around,” could that possibly mean “Jo’s apartment”?

Skylar Astin is the second Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist actor to join the Grey’s Anatomy cast this season. Peter Gallagher has also been featured as David Hamilton, the benefactor and patient behind the Parkinson’s research that Meredith and Amelia have been doing in Minnesota. He threw his own curveball into the lives of the Seattle hospital by offering Meredith a full-time position at the Grey Center in Minnesota. Now I’m just waiting for someone to burst into song. (No, on second thought, Grey’s already did that episode, and it wasn’t great .)