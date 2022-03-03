Grey's Anatomy Adds A Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Star As A Charming New Season 18 Character

Grey’s Anatomy has said goodbye to a number of characters over the past couple of seasons, and another departure is happening with the exit of Richard Flood’s Cormac Hayes . The good news is that the show is adding a new character who could help fill out the ensemble, and he’ll be a familiar face to fans of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Pitch Perfect. Skylar Astin is on the way to Grey’s Anatomy, and his character will be downright charming!

Skylar Astin has joined the long-running medical drama in a recurring role, and Variety reports that he’ll be a handsome and charming man with a PhD in environmental sciences. Gentle at heart and the kind of guy who enjoys a spreadsheet, the character will come into the mix at Grey Sloan thanks to his close relationship with his sister. She’s a patient at Grey Sloan due to her pregnancy. Astin’s character is named Todd Eames.

It’s not clear at this point just what kind of role Astin’s character will play in the grand scheme of Grey Sloan, but his sister’s pregnancy suggests that he could frequently cross paths with Jo in her role as an OB-GYN resident. Jo’s life has been complicated enough ever since Alex’s unceremonious decision to return to Izzie and abandon his wife, and her friendship with Link just took a turn.

That said, Camilla Luddington is already celebrating Astin’s casting on social media, and an image reveals a look at their characters sharing at least one scene. Take a look at an Instagram Stories interaction between the two actors, courtesy of Astin:

(Image credit: Instagram/Skylar Astin)

Skylar Astin’s big break may have come on the big screen as Jesse in the Pitch Perfect franchise starting in 2012, but he has become a familiar face on television in more recent years. He had a memorable run as Greg Serrano on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend before landing the role of best friend-turned-love interest Max on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, which he reprised for a Christmas special on Roku following NBC’s decision to cancel after two seasons.

Unfortunately for fans of Max’s singing on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, it doesn’t appear that playing Todd on Grey’s Anatomy will involve Skylar Astin bursting into song. Still, Astin’s time playing Max is proof enough that he already has what it takes to play a character with charm !

Since the role is recurring, fans should see a fair amount of him in what remains of Season 18, and the show has already been renewed for Season 19. Assuming Todd isn’t killed off, perhaps it’s even possible that Astin could return. He’ll make his Grey’s debut in the March 24 episode, called “Put the Squeeze on Me.”