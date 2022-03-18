Grey's Anatomy: 3 Big Takeaways From Rare Episode Without Any Hospital Scenes

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the Grey’s Anatomy episode “The Makings of You.” Proceed with caution if you’re not up to date!

Grey’s Anatomy took a rare step away from the hospital in its latest episode, “The Makings of You” to focus on some important relationships in the lives of Meredith and her sisters Maggie and Amelia. It was an emotional one, with the return of a surprising character (or two!), giving all three sisters had some huge moments that could lead to big changes for the rest of Season 18 and beyond . At least for one of them.

Let’s dive into how Grey's Anatomy's latest episode made us feel all the emotions, starting off with the aforementioned character returns.

(Image credit: ABC)

Maggie Gets Closure With Birth Mother Ellis Grey, And An Unexpected Visitor

Maggie was stuck at home with the flu, with Winston leading the charge to care for Meredith’s kids. (Do you think Meredith remembers what her kids’ faces look like?) They happened upon an old letter written to Maggie by her birth mother Ellis Grey, who'd put the newborn up for adoption. After Maggie started to read the letter, she fell into a fever dream where she engaged in a tense confrontation with the woman who gave her up.

Indeed, Kate Burton returned for a guest appearance as Maggie and Meredith’s late mother, and while we’ve seen the unreachable expectations Ellis set for Meredith, it was Maggie’s first go-round, the poor woman. Burton was spectacular in showing the same stoic treatment to Kelly McCreary’s Maggie as she narrated her own letter. Both women softened when Ellis said in the letter that she wished Maggie and Meredith knew each other, leading to Maggie waking up.

Only, she wasn’t really awake, and in the most heart-warming moment of the episode, Maggie opened her eyes to see her real mom, Diane Pierce, at her bedside. The moment happened thanks to a shocking guest appearance by LaTanya Richardson Jackson, whose character died in a gut-wrenching Season 13 episode directed by Ellen Pompeo. The two hugged, and when Maggie awoke for real, she burned the letter from Ellis, having found the closure she needed. (Even if burning the letter seemed to be an odd affront to her hubby after his story about that birthday card from his mother.)

(Image credit: ABC)

Amelia And Kai Are Just Getting Started

I’m a big fan of Amelia and Kai (E.R. Fightmaster), so getting to see them celebrate their successful surgery with a night on the town made me just giddy. Amelia seemed that way too, as she watched Kai take the stage as lead singer of their band, and when the two went back to Kai’s place later that night, they took their relationship to the next level .

It was clear they were still getting to know every detail about each other, and they both indicated this is just the start of “Kaimelia.” I am here for this ride.

(Image credit: ABC)

Meredith And Nick Are Getting Serious, But Will It Stay Long-Distance?

It wasn’t the romantic cabin getaway Meredith and Nick (Scott Speedman) were expecting, considering Nick’s niece Charlotte crashed the party with her “soul mate” Silver. Making matters less arousing, she informed her uncle that she was dropping out of college and running off to Costa Rica. Meredith calmly helped them navigate their family drama, though, which inspired Nick to reveal that he’s falling in love with Meredith.

Meredith’s trust in Nick is present and obvious, as she talked to him about where she sees her career going — or not going — since their huge Parkinson’s surgery. This is going to come into play next week, as it looks like David Hamilton will be making Meredith an offer that Nick hopes she doesn’t refuse. Could this show introduce such a game-changing location flip this many seasons in, or will Meredith somehow be convinced to stick with what's more familiar?