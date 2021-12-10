One New Grey's Anatomy Relationship Twist Is Giving Us Serious Friends Vibes, And Camilla Luddington Agrees

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the Season 18 episode of Grey’s Anatomy called “Today Was a Fairy Tale.”

Navigating parenthood hasn’t been an easy journey for Jo Wilson, whose adoption of daughter Luna has been a story in Grey’s Anatomy’s 18th season. But having babies never is easy, which is something that Jo’s longtime BFF Link is also in the process of learning, as he now shares son Scout with for-now-ex-girlfriend Amelia. In “Today Was a Fairy Tale,” Jo and Link enjoyed a rare day off (well, it started out as a day off anyway), where they took a walk down memory lane and ended up in … 1995?

Not really, but Link and Jo’s relationship did take a turn that felt very “Ross and Rachel” from Friends. After reminiscing about their days waiting tables at Jimmy’s Crab Shack, Link revealed that he’d had a huge crush on Jo back then, which clearly left her shook. The Friends-like twist came when Link’s admission seemed to awaken those feelings in Jo — just as Link realized how much in love he still was with Amelia. Isn’t that just kick-you-in-the-crotch-spit-on-your-neck fantastic?

The whole scene felt a lot like Friends Season 2, when Rachel realized she had feelings for Ross after Chandler accidentally revealed that Ross had been carrying a torch for her for years. When Rachel was ready to tell Ross she felt the same way, it was revealed that he had begun dating Julie on a business trip in China. And it turns out I’m not the only one who connected those dots. Camilla Luddington, who plays Jo, tweeted a reference to “The One Where Rachel Finds Out”:

Vibes #GreysAnatomy

Now I’ve never been super into the idea of Jo and Link as more than friends, because strong, platonic friendships between men and women are rare gems on television. But really, as long as showrunner Krista Vernoff isn’t going to drag the “will they/won’t they” along for the next nine seasons, I’ll be okay with whatever they choose.

We’ll have to wait to see how Jo’s feelings continue to develop, and if any of Link’s old feelings still remain. I don’t think that’s a situation that’s going to resolve itself before the winter finale. Next week’s episode description for “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” hints at Link fighting to get Amelia back:

The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial celebrate the holidays; Hamilton and Meredith prepare for a milestone on their project; Link wants to spend the holiday with Amelia and Scout as a family; Schmitt is faced with a difficult decision during surgery.

The preview for the episode, however, is focused more around Owen Hunt, who appears to get into an awful car accident while en route to pick up a donor heart (seriously, organ procurement always equals disaster on this show). Take a look and see if you can pick up any clues:

“It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” doesn’t look like it will be lacking in drama, but will there even be time for relationship antics? Of course there will be, this is Grey’s Anatomy! Tune in for the fall finale at 9 p.m. ET, December 16, on ABC. Be sure to check out our 2021 TV Schedule to see what’s coming up through the rest of the year, as well as our 2022 TV Schedule.