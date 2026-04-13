Grey's Anatomy Fans Shared Ideas For The Worst Ending, And I Agree With The Consensus: ‘This Would Be So Lame’

With Grey’s Anatomy nearing the end of its 22nd season, I feel that there’s a real possibility that the medical drama may exist as long as network television is a thing. However, the past few years have seen quite a few questions about the future of the ABC medical drama, so fans have definitely given some thought to what would constitute a satisfying series ending. I’m not sure what that would be, but I completely agree with the fans who know what they DON’T want to see, if and when Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital closes its doors.

There was a point in time when series creator Shonda Rhimes knew how she wanted Grey’s Anatomy to end, but she’s long since given up on that. However, many fans weighed in on a Reddit thread asking what series ending would be the most disappointing, and the consensus was clear. As whateverrrrrrrr2 put it:

Zola working at that hospital in any capacity and/or Mer ending up w Alzheimer’s like Ellis. I just think it’s so lazy and boring.

Grey’s Anatomy premiered in 2005 with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) starting her internship at the hospital and going through her mother’s old journals as the esteemed surgeon’s health deteriorated due to Alzheimer’s. Meredith has voiced her fears about inheriting her mother’s condition, and with her oldest daughter Zola basically being a surgical prodigy, the dominos certainly seem to be lining up to knock us down with a full-circle moment.

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I don’t know if I can speak for all Grey’s Anatomy fans out there, but I don’t want the full-circle moment that seems as if it’s been nicely laid out. For one thing, Meredith has fought too hard to fall to Alzheimer’s now, and secondly, I want them to do something unpredictable. If I could write it, I don’t want it. Other fans echoed the sentiment in what would disappoint them the most:

I also really don’t want to see them go the route of Meredith with Alzheimer’s and Zola reading her diaries to her as the show ends but I feel like that’s going to come full circle. – BadPumpkin87

– BadPumpkin87 I feel like this would be so lame given they've already had both Ellis + Adele go through it. It'd make the whole continuing Derek's research storyline feel pointless. – luna1uvgood

– luna1uvgood If it’s anyone's diaries or I see Zola rock up for residency I will throw the TV – mercy_death

– mercy_death Zola saying “it’s a beautiful day to save lives” like genuinely 🤮 – Feeling-Visit1472

🤮 – Feeling-Visit1472 The final episode is going to show Zola wearing Derek’s scrub cap going into surgery. They might even show her visiting Meredith with Alzheimer's. It's going to be a full circle moment. It won’t be bad I don’t think, just a tad lazy – HisSpo2345

– HisSpo2345 Mer getting or having Alzheimer’s and the show being about one of her kids reading her journals. 👎 – BellaNutella22

This is just a sample, as the comments from viewers who don’t want to see Meredith slip into dementia and/or see Zola donning that ferry boat scrub cap go on and on.

Of course, that wasn’t the only disappointing ending fans could come up with. Many hoped it wouldn’t all turn out to be a dream, like this was all Meredith’s coma hallucination when she almost drowned or that Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) survived the wreck and created this reality in his head.

Others say the cruelest ending would be one that the writers didn’t see coming:

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News of a cancellation without the chance of closure. I've made it here so far... so it better has an end – giftopherz

– giftopherz If it were to get cancelled without being able to get a proper ending. Any real ending will likely disappoint me, but I would be much more upset if it got cancelled on a cliff hanger. – Pretty_Please1

Some fans said they would be upset if the series finale killed off James Pickens Jr.’s Richard Webber or Chandra Wilson’s Miranda Bailey, and I agree, that would cause a riot. I also agree with Reddit user Juoreg, who said their most disappointing ending would be:

One where Cristina doesn’t show up.

I’m not sure how long it will be before we have to worry about wrapping up the storylines of our Seattle surgeons for good, but when the time comes, fans are going to be expecting something more than Meredith and Zola coming full circle with how Meredith started the series with her own mother.

Grey’s Anatomy is currently on hiatus, but take a look at what we can expect from the final two episodes of Season 22 when the series returns at 10 p.m. ET Thursday, April 30, on ABC and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.