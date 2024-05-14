Grey’s Anatomy Is Losing A Series Regular, And I’m Afraid The Exits Won’t Stop There

We’re quickly coming to the conclusion of Grey’s Anatomy’s 20th season, so it’s a relief to know that the series has already been renewed for Season 21. However, big changes might be ahead for the long-running ABC medical drama, as series regular Jake Borelli has announced he’s leaving the show after seven seasons. While his exit is unexpected, I’ve wondered for a while how long Grey’s Anatomy would be able to keep so many series regulars, so this news makes me afraid that more cast members might be right behind him.

Jake Borelli Announces He’s Leaving Grey’s Anatomy

Jake Borelli, who plays fan-favorite Levi Schmitt ( known in earlier seasons as “Glasses” ) is leaving Grey’s Anatomy, Deadline reports, with his character set to return in Season 21 for several episodes to wrap up Levi’s storyline. This is undoubtedly upsetting news for fans, especially given how significant his role has been in terms of LGBTQ+ representation.

Levi — who joined the Seattle hospital family in Season 14 — was part of Grey’s Anatomy’s first kiss between two male doctors, as he was involved in the show’s first romance between two men with Nico Kim (Alex Landi), the series’ first openly gay male character.

The loss of this character comes amid reports of budget cuts that were reportedly part of the Season 21 renewal, and as series veterans face a possible reduction in episode guarantees, I’m worried that Jake Borelli might be just the first loss.

(Image credit: ABC)

Will Grey’s Anatomy Lose More Cast Members?

The number of episodes guaranteed to Grey’s Anatomy’s cast members is expected to go down across the board, Deadline reports, so will more of the actors portraying Seattle’s best surgeons follow Jake Borelli in leaving the show? Several of the show’s veterans expressed their loyalty to Grey’s ahead of Season 20, but will that change amidst the renegotiations that are allegedly taking place?

The source reports that budget cuts have become inevitable in this challenging economy, but I feel like the writing has been on the wall for a cast reduction since Season 19, when Grey’s Anatomy brought in a new class of interns. At the time, Ellen Pompeo had announced she was leaving as a series regular , and Kelly McCreary also exited the show ; however, Pompeo has continued to appear on several Grey’s episodes since then, and there have been no other major character exits.

It’s not just the five new interns, either. Grey’s Anatomy also added Natalie Morales this season as Dr. Monica Beltran (who many believe could be a love interest for Amelia Shepherd ), and they brought back Jessica Capshaw and Alex Landi in guest-starring roles. That’s not even to mention all of the patients the series has to continue to bring in, like Dorian (Freddy Miyares), whose story has been featured throughout Season 20 so far.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even if money were no issue, all of those characters are competing for screen time, and I just don’t see how it would be possible to continue telling compelling stories for this many series regulars.