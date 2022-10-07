Grey’s Anatomy Made A Gasp-Worthy Reveal In The Season 19 Premiere, And Fans Were Shocked

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy’s Season 19 premiere, “Everything Has Changed.” Be sure you’re caught up before you keep reading!

Grey’s Anatomy kicked off its 19th season in frenetic fashion, introducing five new residents in the aftermath of a rare Seattle tornado. The natural disaster was a fitting backdrop for an episode that had to catch viewers up on what’s been going on at Grey Sloan in the six months since the events of the Season 18 finale , all while we were trying to get to know the characters who are expected to be the primary focus going forward. “Everything Has Changed” included some good throwbacks to the 2005 series premiere, and there was one particular punch to the gut that left me and much of the fandom in shock.

Lucas Adams (played by Niko Terho) was introduced as overly cocky, and he really flubbed his first assignment, when he informed the WRONG MOTHER that her son was brain dead. After he cleaned up his mess, he was allowed to scrub in on Nick Marsh’s triple organ transplant, before which he poignantly declared, “It’s a beautiful day to save lives.” And as Richard Webber looked up at Amelia Shepherd and Meredith Grey in the gallery, Amelia nonchalantly declared:

Derek was a God to him. And Lucas was Derek’s favorite nephew.

I’M SORRY, WHAT?! There is another Shepherd in our midst! Lucas Adams, apparently the son of one of Derek’s other sisters (besides Amelia, he’s got Nancy, Kathleen, and Liz), has followed in the footsteps of his late uncle, and oh my God, the potential to bring back so many Derek references is giving me life! Amelia did not seem to have much faith in her nephew’s abilities, but Meredith was confident that, like Amelia, Luke “Don’t call me Skywalker” Adams was worth more than the reputation of black sheep of the Shepherd family.

When Niko Terho was announced as part of Grey’s Anatomy ’s new cast , his character was described, per Deadline , as “determined to prove himself as a surgeon, just like many in his family that have come before him.” So sneaky! Social media exploded at the revelation, and it does not seem like I was the only one who let out an audible gasp, if not some tears, like this fan:

I mean, sure, we expected some interesting backstories from our five new friends, but an actual blood relative of McDreamy? Well-played, Grey’s, well-played. It’s going to take a minute for us all to process what just happened:

If we’re in for more Derek Shepherd stories, memories, references, etc., this season, we are going to need some more wine. Especially if this was your (very understandable) reaction:

There were hints of the OG interns in the new characters introduced in the Season 19 premiere. Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane) slept with Link (Chris Carmack) ahead of her first day, a la Meredith and Derek in Season 1. Benson “Blue” Kwan ( played by Harry Shum Jr. ) was cutthroat, not hesitating when told to inform a family their loved one had died, and making up a story in order to convince a grieving mother to agree to organ donation. Cristina Yang vibes, perhaps?

Mika Yasuda (Midori Francis) put her foot in her mouth a couple of different times, and Simone Griffith ( Inventing Anna ’s Alexis Floyd ) revealed that her mother had died giving birth to her at that very hospital, but also had some pretty comical moments that make me excited to see more. Also, shout out to Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) for a truly excellent “Seriously?” in response to Meredith making him chief resident. My dark and twisty heart is satisfied.