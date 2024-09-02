32 Songs Featured In Grey’s Anatomy (And How They Were Used)

In addition to twists in front and behind the camera, including Ellen Pompeo's departure, Grey's Anatomy has always been known for its fantastic soundtrack, and the way that music is included in the narrative. Ahead is our list of some of the songs featured in Grey’s Anatomy and how they were used. Bring your tissues.

Grey's Anatomy has always been synonymous with its music choices, some of which were written exclusively for the medical drama. The first few seasons even sold their official soundtrack, featuring artists like Snow Patrol, Ingrid Michaelson and Tegan and Sara. In no particular order, here are several tracks that helped to elevate their scenes in Grey's, and piece the pop culture landscape in their own way. And yes, spoilers are ahead for the show's long tenure on TV. After all, some of the best Grey's Anatomy songs have played during crucial moments of the show's long run on the air, especially character deaths.

(Image credit: ABC)

Chasing Cars, Snow Patrol

"Chasing Cars" has made it into a few Grey's episodes, as it was the opening number of the controversial musical event "Song Beneath the Song". But it originated back in Season 2, with the track playing as Izzie was laying with a dead Denny, and eventually was carried away by Alex. The song keeps playing as Izzie admits to cutting Denny's LVAD wire, and eventually quits her job at Seattle Grace.

(Image credit: ABC)

Cosy in the Rocket, Psapp

For its first season on the air, Grey's had a full-blown opening sequence, set to the song "Cosy in the Rocket" by Psapp. That sequence showed surgeons at work, while also at play perfectly teasing what the show has always been about. While opening credits don't play anymore, the instrumental for "Cosy in the Rocket" can still be heard during the credits at the end of each episode, making it one of the most famous songs from the series.

(Image credit: ABC)

Portion for Foxes, Rilo Kiley

"Portion for Foxes" was one of the first needle drops in Grey's Anatomy history, taking place early in the very first episode. We hear it after seeing Meredith and Derek after their one night stand, unaware that they'd be working together at Seattle Grace. And hearing the song will instantly bring some fans back to Season 1.

(Image credit: ABC)

Where Does the Good Go, Tegan and Sara

This track is one of the most iconic songs in all of Grey's lore. While it originally played during one of Meredith and Derek's first dates, it returns in Sandra Oh's last appearance Cristina Yang in Season 10, with she and Meredith dancing it out one last time. Seeing the twisted sisters dance it out, albeit without tequila, was the perfect way to send off this fan favorite character.

(Image credit: ABC)

Somewhere Only We Know, Keane

"Somewhere Only We Know" plays at the end of the second episode of Grey's Anatomy ever, back in Season 1. While getting updates from patients, Derek and Meredith flirt a bit and she leaves the hospital with Cristina, Izzie, and George. Oh, the good old days.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: ABC)

You Got What I Need, Joshua Radin

In Season 7, Callie and the Ortho team have a young ballet dancer named Jake Fisher as a patient. While they originally want to amputate to save his life, Jake is desperate to keep his leg (rather than a prosthesis) to be able to continue dancing. To show why this is so important, he dances to "You Got What I Need", while his adoring parents look on with pride.

(Image credit: ABC)

In My Veins, Andrew Belle

Grey's Anatomy Season 6 had two-part finale for the record books, where a gunman enters the hospital and shoots and kills a number of surgeons. In the second half of the finale, while Bailey is desperately trying to save Percy's life, the song "In My Veins" plays. It starts the moment she realizes the elevators are off, and that she won't be able to bring him to the OR to save his life. She eventually accepts this, and (alongside guest star Mandy Moore) holds Percy's hand as he fades away.

(Image credit: ABC)

Keep Breathing, Ingrid Michaelson

Ingrid Michaelson is one of the most commonly used artists during Grey's Anatomy, so she appears multiple time in this list. Sorry, she's cannon! Perhaps her most favorite needle drop is during the Season 3 finale "Didn't We Almost Have It All?", where Cristina comes home in her wedding dress and realizes Burke has left her. "Keep Breathing" perfectly plays as she has an anxiety attack, realizing that she is "free" from her partner and cardio mentor.

(Image credit: ABC)

Breathe (2 AM), Anna Nalick

"Breathe (2 AM)" is one of the most famous songs in Grey's history, one that's eventually sung by Lexie Grey during the musical event. But it originally played during the second part of bomb episodes "As We Know It." The track plays as Meredith removes a bomb from a patient's body, crying in the process. She barely makes it out alive, as the bomb eventually explodes as it's taken away by Kyle Chandler's Dylan.

(Image credit: ABC)

Silent Night, Sara Ramirez

For many years, Sara Ramirez played bisexual icon Callie Torres in Grey's Anatomy. And years before the musical event, they sang a cover of "Silent Night", which was featured in the Season 6 episode "Holidaze." In the scene, Bailey confronts her father during Christmas dinner at Meredith's house, standing up for her decision to leave her first husband Tucker, as well as her laser focus on her career.

(Image credit: ABC)

How To Save A Life, The Fray

This is another track that became pretty synonymous with Grey's Anatomy. "How To Save a Life" is heard late in Season 2, as we follow four different surgeries happening across the hospital. And it's a song that's sung by the full cast during the musical episode in Season 7.

(Image credit: ABC)

Blindsided, Bon Iver

In Season 5 of Grey's Anatomy, fans were shocked when Jeffrey Dean Morgan returned as Denny, in visions only Izzie can see. She eventually realizes these hallucinations are because she's sick, as Bon Iver's "Blindsided" plays in the background.

(Image credit: ABC)

Without You, Ingrid Michaelson

Season 9 of Grey's ends with a blackout in the hospital, which presents all sort of personal and surgical problems for the cast. Case in point: Jackson pulls a little kid out of a burning car, barely getting out before it explodes as "Without You" by Ingrid Michaelson plays.

(Image credit: ABC)

Off I Go, Greg Laswell

This one might be instantly triggering for hardcore Grey's fans out there. The Season 5 finale saw both Izzie and George coding on the table, with the other surgeons trying to save their life. The two dying besties have an elevator vision of each other as "Off I Go" plays, with Izzie in her prom dress and George in full Army gear.

(Image credit: ABC)

All I Want, Kodaline

Season 9 of Grey's reveals what happens to the surgeons after that wild plane crash. In Episode 2 we hear "All I Want" as fans see Mark Sloan die in the hospital, while seeing Alex amputate Arizona's leg. What a doozy.

(Image credit: ABC)

Turn To Stone, Ingrid Michaelson

When Izzie is sick during Season 5, she plans a dream wedding for Meredith and Derek. But that couple gets married on a post-it, and Izzie and Alex get married as "Turn To Stone" plays.

(Image credit: ABC)

Fidelity, Regina Spektor

"Fidelity" is one of Regina Spektor's most famous songs, and it made into Grey's during Season 3. In the sequence, Addison tells Callie about having an abortion, revealing that her due date would have been that very day.

(Image credit: ABC)

Running on Sunshine, Jesus Jackson

In Season 3 of Grey's, Meredith finally takes control of her dating life. And as she tells McDreamy and Finn that she plans on dating both of them, "Running on Sunshine" plays, a track that would also be sung by the cast during the musical event.

(Image credit: ABC)

Love Will Come Through, Travis

"Love Will Come Through" comes late during the Season 3 episode "Six Days: Part 1", and we follow a number of different character's storyline s. Most notably, Addison and Alex kiss, Izzie decides to pay for her patient's surgery, and holds George's hand as he waits for news on his father's surgery.

(Image credit: ABC)

Kiss Me, Ed Sheeran

Long before Ed Sheeran cameoed on Game of Thrones, his song "Kiss Me" played during Grey's Anatomy Season 9. The scene shows Bailey enjoying her wedding as Richard reveals that Adele had passed away.

(Image credit: ABC)

Holding Us Back, Katie Herzig

"Holding Us Back" plays hauntingly over the opening moments of the Grey's two-part Season 6 finale aka the shooter episodes. As Meredith shares her love for Seattle Grace Mercy West, she ominously walks past Gary Clark, the same man who would kill and injure various characters throughout the episodes.

(Image credit: ABC)

Suitcase, Joe Purdy

"Suitcase" plays back in Season 1, Episode 7 of Grey's Anatomy's long tenure on the air. We see a montage of scenes: Meredith treats a teen patient who's obsessed with being thin, two patients code, and George and McDreamy have a tense conversation about his budding relationship with Meredith.

(Image credit: ABC)

The Story, Brandi Carlile (cover by Sara Ramirez)

Season 7's episode "Song Beneath The Song" is somewhat infamous, but the musical ep is a guilty pleasure for me. And the standout moment is when Sara Ramirez's Callie Torres belts out "The Story" and wakes herself up from a coma.

(Image credit: ABC)

Total Eclipse of the Heart, Jill Andrews

Some great covers have played during Grey's Anatomy, including a cover of "Total Eclipse of the Heart" that plays under April's wedding in Season 10. It's an iconic scene, with Jackson stopping the wedding and the pair of former Mercy West surgeons running way together.

(Image credit: ABC)

Swans, Unkle Bob

"Swans" plays during the Season 3 episode "Some Kind of Miracle", where Meredith is saved after nearly dying during the chaos of the Ferry Boat crash. In the scene, Izzie and a ghost of Denny walk past each other in the hospital, with both of them able to feel each other despite him being dead.

(Image credit: ABC)

Nowhere Warm, Kate Havnevik

Kate Havnevik has a few songs on this list, and "Nowhere Warm" plays during the Season 2 episode " Damage Case." You might have forgotten John Cho was a guest star on Grey's, but this song might help jog your memory, with him crying and apologizing after falling asleep at the wheel and causing a tragic collision.

(Image credit: ABC)

Song For Zula, Phosphorescent

This song plays late into Season 9's episode "The Face of Change." We follow a few different storylines, including a young trans patient, as well as Meredith and Alex talking about his relationship with Jo.

(Image credit: ABC)

Life in Disguise, The Slip

Season 3's twelfth and thirteen episodes are truly iconic, and feature a number of memorable needle drops. That includes "Life in Disguise" playing as Addison and Alex make out at Joe's, and McDreamy relenting and wearing ear plugs so he can sleep next to Meredith.

(Image credit: ABC)

Scratch, Kendall Payne

Meredith and Derek's relationship goes through lots of ups and downs in Season 2, partly thanks to his wife Addison appearing at the hospital. But in Episode 15 Derek comforts her while she cries over a patient (but really her mother) as "Scratch" by Kendall Payne plays.

(Image credit: ABC)

Grace, Havnevik

"Grace" plays during the Season 2 finale of Grey's, where the hospital is hosting a prom. We hear it while Derek and Meredith get romantic in an exam room, and as Katherine Heigl's Izzie boards the elevator before learning Denny had passed.

(Image credit: ABC)

They, Jem

The very first episode of Grey's "A Hard Day's Night" has lots of beloved songs from the soundtrack, and "They" by Jem is no exception. It plays during the show's first big montage, where the interns are struggling on their first day and thoroughly frustrating Bailey.

(Image credit: ABC)

Breakable, Ingrid Michaelson

Yes, there's yet another Ingrid Michaelson song on this list. During the Season 3 episode "Staring at the Sun", the track "Breakable" plays. We hear the song begin to play when Ellis Grey cries in her care facility upon realizing Richard Webber will no longer be visiting her. From there, we see Cristina speak to George's father, feeling guilty as she continues to hide Burke's tremor.