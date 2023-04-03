Grey’s Anatomy Vet Kelly McCreary Opens Up About How She Feels Ahead Of Her Exit From The Show

There are long-running TV shows, and then there’s Grey’s Anatomy. The beloved medical drama is currently in the midst of its whopping 19th season on ABC, and it’s already been renewed for another. But there’s been some recent casting shake-ups recently, including Ellen Pompeo’s departure . And Grey’s vet Kelly McCreary has opened up about how she feels ahead of her exit from the show as Maggie Pierce.

Actress Kelly McCreary made her debut as Maggie Pierce back in Season 10 of Grey’s. The genius Cardio god was later revealed to be the secret daughter of Richard Webber and Ellis Grey, making her Meredith’s half-sister. But we’re going to be saying goodbye to Dr. Pierce after this season, with the 41 year-old actress speaking with People about her feelings leading up to this departure. As she shared:

It's a whirlwind. Honestly, the weirdest thing happens. I stand on sets and I flashback to the very first time I was ever on that set and it's a real trip. I can smell the smells and see the bright lights and I remember every detail of things I haven't thought about in nine years.

I mean, can you blame her? While Maggie isn’t a Grey’s Anatomy OG, McCreary has been a part of the cast for nearly a decade. And with both her character and Meredith exiting around the same time, it looks like there will really be no Grey family members in the medical drama for the very first time. Although Ellen Pompeo is presumably going to continue to provide her signature narration for the show.

Having yet another major character leave Grey’s so quickly is sure to be an adjustment for the countless fans out there. While we’ve seen the return of beloved characters like Kate Walsh’s Addison Montgomery , there’s been way more focus given to the new class of interns, including McDreamy’s nephew Dr. Adams . And fans are no doubt going to miss the Grey sisters, including Maggie. Later in her same interview, McCreary further explained how she’s feeling about leaving the show ( alongside showrunner Krista Vernoff ), saying:

Every moment is a big moment and it feels nice to be able to take stock of something in your life like that. It's nice.

Narratively, it should be fascinating to see exactly how Maggie Pierce ends up leaving Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Her family (both chosen and blood) are located in Seattle. Perhaps it’ll have to do with her relationship with Anthony Hill’s Dr. Winston Ndugu. They’ve been having a bumpy road this season, and there’s been no signs of things looking up. Will she leave Seattle in the midst of a break-up? Only time will tell.

Then again, Ellen Pompeo’s exit as Meredith might create the perfect macguffin for Dr. Pierce to also leave Grey Sloan Memorial. Perhaps the reason she leaves it as simple as wanting to be with her sister and the three kids. After all, she understands Zola’s genius in a way that no one else does.