Grey's Anatomy Vet Sarah Drew Is Returning To The Lifetime Christmas Movie Family

After Sarah Drew returned to Grey’s Anatomy in Season 17 to round out Jackson’s story, fans were hopeful that it could turn into a spinoff following Japril moving across the country to start their new lives together with Harriet. Even though that spinoff is not in the works, as of now, fans will still be able to see Drew on their TVs. She’s officially returning to the Lifetime Christmas movie family, but not just as an actress.

Via Deadline, Sarah Drew has made a two-picture deal with Lifetime after starring in two of the network’s highest-rated holiday movies. The contract will have Drew star in, write and executive produce films for Lifetime’s annual It’s a Wonderful Lifetime movie slate. The Cruel Summer star was seen in Twinkle All the Way and Christmas Pen Pals for Lifetime and 2020’s Christmas in Vienna for Hallmark.

One film in development is Reindeer Games, which Sarah Drew actually wrote. The film follows a Hollywood star who returns to his hometown following a breakup. He is dragged into “Reindeer Games,” the town’s holiday fundraising tradition. But of course, he falls for a former classmate whom he ignored in high school and who he is competing against. While she is determined to win, he is determined to win her heart.

On top of Reindeer Games, Sarah Drew is also set to star in Stolen Hearts: The Lizbeth Meredith Story, based on a true story, which was just recently greenlit. She will portray the titular character who has to get her daughters back after her ex kidnaps them and takes them to Greece. Drew is definitely keeping busy, since she also has Season 2 of Freeform’s surprise summer mystery hit Cruel Summer on the way. The series was renewed on the day of the first season finale, and with the way the season went, it wasn’t a surprise, especially after that cliffhanger.

Meanwhile, Reindeer Games will mark the second film that will have Sarah Drew attached as an executive producer. She starred in and executive produced the 2018 Christian drama movie Indivisible, which also starred former on-screen Grey’s Anatomy hubby Justin Bruening and Tia Mowry. Drew getting more into executive producing should definitely be a good thing for her moving forward, as she’s able to branch out and do even more projects.

Although this deal with Lifetime is only for two movies, it’s possible the network could extend the contract and collaborate on even more films. Lifetime and Hallmark are the two biggest channels for Christmas movies and both of them have mainstay stars that return year after year. Sarah Drew returning to the Lifetime Christmas family is jolly news, and Grey's Anatomy fans can look forward to seeing her playing another kind of character.