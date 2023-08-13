A Growing Pains Reboot Is Allegedly In The Works, And An OG Cast Member Has Some Concerns

It feels like every classic sitcom has been the subject of a reboot in recent years. Classic 1980s family sitcom Growing Pains has become the latest classic swept up in revival rumors. However, with an alleged reboot in the works, OG cast member Jeremy Miller opened up about some concerns he has about the alleged reboot.

The Ben Seaver actor expressed his concern about a possible Growing Pains reboot to Daily Mail. Miller spilled he originally pitched a sequel series (a la Fuller House) with the original cast to Warner Bros., who reportedly shot it down. He claimed the studio had its own ideas for reviving the classic 1980s sitcom. After alleging Warner Bros. wanted more of a reimagining, the former child star was candid about his thoughts on the rumored revival, saying:

I do not know if a real reimagining would work....It is very hard to capture that nostalgia. When fans want to see the characters they knew and loved and you’re bringing something new to the table it doesn’t elicit the same response. A new generation I think it would be difficult. The chemistry we had as a cast would be difficult to recreate. It really is tough to get that magic, that chemistry. We were a family. You can't just build and start that from scratch. We really were a family. We all knew each other. We knew each other's kids, each other's brothers and sisters. We were a 200-person family. And that's very difficult to recreate. 'There is a magic that comes through on screen.

It appeared Miller was looking to tap into the same nostalgia that Fuller House did during its Netflix run. Reuniting the original cast has worked on multiple comedy reboots in recent years, including Party Down and iCarly. The sequel series would’ve marked the third time the cast reunited after two TV reunion movies aired in the 2000s. However, Warner Bros. reportedly wanted nostalgia without the OG cast.

If Warner Bros. did reimagine the iconic family sitcom, Jeremy Miller suggested they adopt something like the Fresh Prince reboot Bel-Air’s casting approach. He proposed the Hollywood studio sprinkle the original cast into the potential reboot in some manner, explaining:

I honestly think the best option and the best avenue to success for doing a reboot or a re-imagining would be to involve the original cast. Fans want to see that. Fans connect to that. And if you don't, it's not that it can't work, hopefully it would, but you're starting yourself behind the eight ball to begin with, by not doing this.

Having the original Seavers in a possible Growing Pains reimagining would be a nice way to connect old fans and potential newbies. Bel-Air has done an excellent job incorporating the OG Fresh Prince cast in either small cameos or substantial recurring roles. Miller has every right to feel slighted if he and his co-stars aren’t included in the alleged revival.

Jeremy Miller explained that he had worked with Growing Pains’ original writers and producers to get the reboot off the ground before Warner Bros. turned down the pitch. He even crafted scripts for the sitcom revival as a tribute to his late TV dad Alan Thicke, who died in 2016 from a heart attack. The sitcom vet admitted to pivoting the series toward “more of a remembrance thing” to honor the late TV icon’s memory. His series would’ve included “flashbacks and things” to celebrate the TV patriarch.

Miller’s concerns pose some questions about Warner Bros.’ alleged reboot of the classic family sitcom. The proposed series may shift away from family-friendly comedy to something grittier and more dramatic like Bel-Air. That might be the reason for not wanting the original cast to be involved. Hopefully, Warner Bros. will heed the Ben Seaver actor’s words and try working with the OG cast in some capacity.

