Todd And Julie Open Up About Getting To Be With Their Family For Christmas After Spending Last Few Holiday Seasons Behind Bars

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been home from prison for months now, as the reality TV couple was pardoned by President Donald Trump this past May. Said clemency arrived nearly three years after the Chrisleys were found guilty of bank fraud, tax evasion and more. Now that the pair are out, they’re in the position to spend the holidays with their kids and other relatives. With that, Julie and Todd are now opening up about being with their brood for Christmas after spending the past few holiday seasons in penitentiaries.

Since being released from their respective prisons, the Chrisleys have had to readjust to life on the outside and have been candid about that fact. It seems when it comes to the holidays, though, they’re not having much trouble getting back into the swing of things. Julie and Todd participated in a joint interview with Fox News Digital, during which they discussed their plans for Christmas. Amid the chat, Todd expressed joy over the fact that he and his wife are one in a position to be with their family for the yuletide festivities:

The thing that matters the most is us being together again. And Christmas is a big time for Julie, and she does all the decorating and all that stuff, so she's already started that process. So we're just happy to be back and to be back doing what we do and with our family.

In early 2023, Todd Chrisley reported to Federal Prison Camp in Florida to serve his 12-year sentence, while Julie started her seven-year sentence at the Kentucky-based Lexington Medical Center. By November 2023, Todd was reportedly displeased with having to spend Thanksgiving in prison around the same time it was revealed that the appeals court granted his and Julie’s oral arguments. Said appeal ultimately didn’t go through in time for them to spend the holidays at home, though.

Savannah Chrisley, the oldest of Julie and Todd’s four children, opened up about spending Christmas without her parents back in 2024, saying at the time that she cooked a meal and her siblings and friends were present. Despite that, Savannah said, at the time, amid the absence of her parents, “trying to pretend everything’s the same really is not what’s in the best interest for anybody.” On that note, during her recent interview, Julie agreed with her husband in in about the “blessing” of being with family this year:

To be able to be together. Christmas is a hard time when you're not with your family and so it's just a blessing that we're together.

Like most families, the Chrisleys also have their share of traditions. Todd emphasized his desire to keep the festivities in line with what they’re used to and revealed one habit he’s definitely not aiming to change:

I think our holidays are gonna stay the way that they always have. We love Christmas, and I love to give to our children and to Julie and to my mother, because God knows if you give Julie one thing that my mother doesn't get, it's a whole other issue.

Once the holidays are done, the Chrisleys will have other matters to contend with in the new year. Julie and Todd are continuing their efforts to advocate for prison reform and show support for former and current inmates. At the same time, the couple are also planning their next reality TV project, for which Todd is allegedly requesting a hefty amount of money from a studio. Before all of that, though, it sounds like the heads of the Chrisley household are just keen on enjoying Christmas with their loved ones.