'That's All I Can Say': David Letterman's Musical Director Paul Shaffer Discusses Stephen Colbert's Cancellation And The Future Of Late-Night TV

The cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry, with many weighing in on CBS’ decision to axe the program. Of course, that massive move came amid a changing media landscape, which sees late-night TV shifting in different respects. It’s been particularly interesting to hear from those who have years of experience working within this particular space. Paul Shaffer, who oversaw the music amid David Letterman’s tenure on Late, is now sharing his take on what’s going on.

What Did Paul Shaffer Say About The Late Show’s Cancellation?

Paul Shaffer remains a legend for curating the tunes played during David Letterman’s stints on Late Night (1983-1992) and The Late Show (1992-2015). When it comes to working the late-night circuit, Shaffer’s been around the block. The veteran bandleader discussed the TV business with EW while promoting his new documentary, You Had to Be There: How the Toronto Godspell Ignited the Comedy Revolution…, at the Toronto International Film Festival. When asked about Stephen Colbert’s situation, Shaffer expressed disbelief:

Absolutely shocking. That's all I can say. I mean, I don't know what more to say about it. Stephen Colbert was absolutely number one.

When The Late Show’s cancellation was announced, Paramount Global – CBS’ parent company – attributed the decision to financial variables. However, some pundits and celebrities are of the belief that money wasn’t the only factor. Around the time that news dropped, Paramount settled a $16 million lawsuit with U.S. President Donald Trump, and Colbert had been vocally critical of that decision. That suit was also viewed as the final piece of business to be settled before Paramount’s merger with Skydance would become FCC-approved.

Paul Shaffer isn’t the only member of the past Late Show regime to comment on Stephen Colbert’s iteration being canceled. David Letterman himself, via his YouTube channel, was critical of the move, calling it “pure cowardice.” One of Letterman’s former producers, Rob Burnett, weighed in as well and, while he acknowledged the financial aspects of the matter, he still questioned how the network could “dismiss a talent like” Colbert in such a manner. That question factors into the larger conversation that’s at play.

As Late-Night TV Changes, Paul Shaffer Drops Some Thoughts

Some of TV’s biggest talk show hosts have been sharing their candid takes on the future of late night. Jimmy Kimmel thinks it may not last another decade, while Seth Meyers is also concerned about how much longer the format might endure. Paul Shaffer didn’t get too deep when addressing those who feel as though late-night offerings will soon become extinct. He did, however, offer up this response pertaining to The Late Show’s demise:

I wouldn't be surprised if those doom-sayers that are saying it signifies the end of the Late-Show-type-of-thing, you know, late night television, it's over. People will watch clips on their computers, and it all makes sense to me. I'm glad that I was in and out of there while the getting was good.

The Godspell alum did indeed partake in the medium at a time when it flourished, but the rise of streaming, social media and a variety of other variables have since shifted the paradigm. It’s hard to say what actually lies ahead for late-night talk shows, especially since the outlook is looking somewhat grim. Still, there are some people (Conan O’Brien included) who are remaining optimistic. Their argument is that while the means of reaching audiences may change, the talent itself can find other ways to connect with the general public.

Stephen Colbert’s traditional way of reaching viewers through The Late Show will come to an end in May 2026. It’ll not only mark the end of a TV-based institution but also a major turning point for late-night TV. And, as time goes on, I’m curious to see what other industry veterans like Paul Shaffer and David Letterman have to say about all of this.