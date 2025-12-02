Bluey Is Finally Coming To Disneyland, But It's The Location That Has Me Even More Excited
Disney is the home of so many popular brands that the word Disney is practically synonymous with pop culture. From its homegrown animated franchises to its movies based on theme park rides like the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, it’s a safe bet that most people love at least one corner of the Disney empire. And if something that you love wasn’t a Disney property when you discovered it, it’s a safe bet it is now, as the company has a tendency to buy the companies it needs to fill out its portfolio.
And yet, one of the most popular titles for those with a Disney+ subscription isn’t actually a Disney property. Bluey is one of the most popular series on any streaming platform. Disney has certainly embraced the series, to the point that some may not realize it isn’t a Disney-created series. However, one place that Bluey and her family have been missing has been the theme parks, though that will all change starting early next year.
Bluey’s Best Day Ever Is Coming To The Fantasyland Theater At Disneyland
This morning, Disney Experiences revealed a lot of new plans for Bluey and Bingo, as they're coming to both the theme parks and the cruise line in 2026. However, Disneyland Resort appears to be getting the best of the lot. It will get much more than just a character meet-and-greet, as both Bluey and Bingo will be part of a larger attraction coming to the Fantasyland Theater.
The Fantasyland Theater has been criminally underused, only hosting one true show, Tales of the Lion King, since Mickey and Magical Map closed due to the closing of the park for the global pandemic. It has been used for little more than character meetings since then. It’s currently the place where kids can meet Santa Claus.
While the new Bluey attraction doesn’t appear to be a formal show, it will see the area “transformed’ into Bluey’s school, and Bluey and Bingo will take the stage throughout the day alongside performers and musicians who will perform music from the series as well as lead games, like Keepy Uppy. The new experience will start on March 22, 2026.
I hope we really do get a "transformation" of the space like the concept art shows. While the Fantasyland Theater has been used for other events like this, as it was during Pixar Fest a couple of years ago, if guests aren't sitting in the stands watching a high-quality stage show, the area needs to become more interactive and immersive. This certainly loooks like it could be that.
Bluey Is Coming To Disney World And Disney Cruise Line Too
Disneyland may be getting the best Bluey attraction from Disney Experiences, but it isn’t the only one. Walt Disney World will also see Bluey and Bingo appearing at Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s Conservation Station, where they will be able to play and dance with guests. Bluey and Bingo will also make an appearance on select Disney Cruise Line sailings starting next year.
While there is a Bluey immersive experience in Australia, one has to believe that this is only the beginning for Bluey in Disney parks. It may still be some time before we see the characters appear overseas, or before Bluey and family get a proper ride or show in a Disney park, but it seems likely that’s only a matter of time.
