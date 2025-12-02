How Zoë Kravitz And Harry Styles’ Relationship Is Allegedly Holding Up As He Spends Time Overseas
Time for an update!
It seems like love is in the air this holiday season, and it’s not just all of the wonderfully cheesy rom-coms on the 2025 Christmas movie schedule. If new reports are to be believed, the romance between Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles is in full swing, even as the former boy-bander has reportedly been spending a lot of time in Italy. So how are they allegedly making it all work?
Zoë Kravitz has been busy this year, appearing in the new Darren Aronofsky film Caught Stealing (streaming with a Netflix subscription) as well as being among several A-listers giving impressive performances on The Studio (streaming with an Apple TV+ subscription). However, she hasn’t been too busy to become involved in one of the hottest celebrity relationships we’ve seen in a while. The two have apparently stayed connected as Harry Styles travels, as a source for People said:
I’d imagine there’s no place like Rome to set the tone for a budding romance, and it definitely can’t hurt that the major celebrities are “pretty much left alone” by fans, freeing them up to go wherever they like and do whatever they want. So what kinds of activities have allegedly been on the agenda for the Blink Twice director and the “Watermelon Sugar” singer? The insider said:
That sounds ridiculously pleasant, and I love this chill, la dolce vita lifestyle they’ve got going on.
It should come as no surprise that Zoë Kravitz has been taking these Roman holidays to see her man, since it was in Rome where the couple was first outed by a fan in August. They were reportedly also seen there in September, walking with their arms around each other.
It’s not just her going to him, however. Harry Styles has hung out with Zoë Kravitz in New York City, where in September she introduced the One Direction singer to her dad Lenny Kravitz and some of her friends (although, no introduction was needed between him and Taylor Swift since, ahem, they used to date).
More proof that things are still going strong between him and The Batman actress came in October, when they were seen in New York again, holding hands as they strolled from a music studio to a Japanese restaurant.
This new relationship came nearly a year after Zoë Kravitz called it quits with fiancé Channing Tatum after three years together. For his part, Harry Styles was previously connected to actress Taylor Russell, and even apparently found himself in something of a love triangle with Michael B. Jordan.
It’s great that Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles have seemingly found happiness together, and hopefully we’ll get more proof of the sparks flying between them — wherever on the globe they might be — over the holidays.
