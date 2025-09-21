A Lot Of People Seem To Be Canceling Disney+ After Jimmy Kimmel Decision Came Down The Pipeline

ABC and Disney’s decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live! indefinitely remains a major topic of discussion. Thus far, a myriad of individuals have reacted to the entertainment conglomerate's move, with some praising it and others deriding it. When it comes to those who disagree with Kimmel’s show being pulled, some people within certain circles are encouraging others to scrap their Disney+ and Hulu memberships as a form of protest. Now, based on social media, it seems many are hitting the “cancel” button

Given that it’s the House of Mouse’s flagship streaming service, Disney+ reportedly brings in a significant amount of revenue for the company. That’s likely why some people have opted to get rid of their memberships as a means of supporting Jimmy Kimmel. While it’s only been a few days since the decision to remove Kimmel’s show came down the pipeline, X appears to be filled with posts that feature people confirming their subscription cancellations. Take a look at some of the comments:

Just canceled my Disney+ account! #BoycottABCNetwork #BoycottDisney - @Victorhugoswift

Just cancelled Disney+, now doing Hulu! See ya! - @ArtemisBSG

This is the biggest violation of the first amendment in my lifetime, and Disney folded. Had to cancel my Hulu. - @jimlavignemusic

Cancelled all that shit - Hulu, Disney+ and if I had the abc app I’d cancel that shit too. - @BobbyKingDeal

I just canceled my Hulu/Disney subscription after the Jimmy Kimmel fiasco. It’s so wrong and so sad in so many ways. I urge you to do the same (Use a desktop computer to do this). - @SteveStoned_SOX

I just canceled my subscription to Disney+/Hulu. Please consider doing the same. It’s easy. - @BobWeide

I have canceled my Disney+ subscription and canceled an upcoming trip. As much as I have loved Disney in my life, the First Amendment and the Constitution mean more to me than any entertainment company ever could. What ABC did yesterday is disgusting and ultimately unAmerican. - @jcp717

Social media users aren’t only being encouraged to sever ties with the aforementioned streamer by fellow fans. In fact, one of the platform’s most notable stars, Tatiana Maslany, has also been advocating for users to drop it. Maslany notably plays the titular hero in the Marvel Studios series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which is available on the service. She’s not the only person who’s been employed by the company to speak out about Kimmel in general, as her on-screen cousin, Mark Ruffalo has as well Pedro Pascal.

When it comes to these Disney+ subscription cancellations, one detail needs to be clear. First off, there’s currently no official metric to show just how many people have dropped the streamer since the Jimmy Kimmel news was revealed. So we can’t say with utter certainty whether there have been countless cancellations thus far or if these users represent only a small sum of people who’ve taken action. Whether or not the corporation itself will choose to address any kind of losses remains to be seen.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! was pulled from the air after media companies Nexstar and Sinclair – which run ABC affiliates nationwide – took issues with comments the host made. Those sentiments were linked to the man who killed political pundit Charlie Kirk. Ultimately, the Kimmel decision was made by Disney CEO Bob Iger and the company’s entertainment chairman, Dana Walden. Per insiders, Iger’s choice allegedly didn’t go over well with others within the company.

Public figures like FCC chairman Brendan Carr and even U.S. President Donald Trump have lauded the decision to remove Kimmel after he made the comments. However, as previously alluded to, a number of Hollywood stars have defended Kimmel, including fellow talk show hosts. Stephen Colbert honored Kimmel on air, while Jon Stewart and Jimmy Fallon showed support as well.

At present, the future of Jimmy Kimmel Live! is uncertain, as internal meetings are reportedly happening at Disney. Sources allege that Kimmel has been asked to apologize, though he’d reportedly prefer to double down on his opinion on air but also clarify his sentiments. While an agreement has not been reached, it’s believed that the ongoing discussions represent forward progress for the show’s return. All the while, Kimmel’s employees are still being paid for the next week.