The South Park Sucks Now Episode Is So Meta, And Comedy Central Even Took The Joke A Step Further

Amid the 2025 TV schedule, South Park has been making headlines in a big way. The 27th season of the long-running Comedy Central show went viral for its blistering takes on the political landscape, including U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies. Season 28 debuted in October, and it seems the creative team still isn’t holding back as evidenced by the recent Halloween episode. During that installment, it’s asserted that “South Park sucks now,” and the show’s network has since built on that gag in a funny way.

What Is The Latest Episode Of South Park About?

The Trey Parker and Matt Stone-created show took a different approach to its latest spooky season-timed episode. Much of the narrative in “The Woman in the Hat” revolves around the fictionalized Trump administration’s activities in Washington D.C. In it, President Trump – who’s now expecting a child with Satan – finds himself haunted by a mysterious entity while demolition of the White House’s East Wing continues. It’s ultimately revealed that the construction has conjured a vengeful spirit of First Lady Melania Trump (who’s in a hat).

As wild as all of that is, the episode gets particularly meta when it comes to Stan Marsh’s arc, which sees him grappling with staying at his grandfather’s retirement home after his dad loses his job due to the government shutdown. While talking about the show’s eponymous town, Stan declares that “South Park sucks now, and it’s because of all this political shit.” That's obviously a nod to the various political controversies the series sparked amid its 27th season.

On top of that, Stan and his friends start a crypto meme called “South Park Sucks Now,” with the hope being that it’ll help Stan and his family’s financial standing. If it weren’t enough that the series’ producers made fun of themselves in a big way, Comedy Central piled on appropriately. As of this writing, if someone is to type in the url southparksucksnow.com, it redirects to the show’s main homepage. The creative team is certainly committing to its craft, and that’s long been the case when it comes to their work.

Why Has South Park Been Stirring Up Controversy As Of Late?

More on South Park (Image credit: South Park Studios) Does Paramount Have A South Park Problem? What The New CEO Says

It goes without saying that the writers of SP have never been subtle with their social commentary, but that was truly the case amid Season 27, which ran for five episodes earlier this year. The show went viral for skewering President Trump by having his animated counterpart strike up a romantic relationship with Satan and lampooned POTUS with an A.I.-generated video. Vice President J.D. Vance was parodied, too, as a photo of his face was superimposed on a small body. The series also trolled Kristi Noem hard, even depicting her face as melting at one point.

Following the episodes, the White House sent out statements with which it slammed the Comedy Central show. J.D. Vance shared a jokey response to his character’s debut episode, though, as he quipped that he’d finally made it. However, Kristi Noem was not happy with how she was depicted and called out the show for criticizing her physical appearance.

Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year

South Park and a host of other Comedy Central originals are available to stream on Paramount+. The Essential plan costs $7.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option is $12.99 a month. With that, there's plenty to choose from content-wise. But, if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for the annual plan.

In terms of what South Park has up its sleeve next, that remains to be seen. Additionally, as of this writing, it’s not even clear when the season’s third episode will air. These prior installments, however, could be an indicator that the show will continue to push the boundaries of satire and even poke fun at itself in the process. For now, catch up on the show by streaming episodes of the show using a Paramount+ subscription.