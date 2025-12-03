Dancing With The Stars Fans Want Terri Irwin To Compete, And Robert Irwin Shared His Honest Take

Dancing With The Stars Season 34 wrapped with Robert Irwin holding the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, becoming the second member of his family to win the ABC competition series. With a new season surely on the way to the 2026 TV schedule, some are eager to see if the family can go three-for-three, get Terri Irwin her own trophy, and really make this a dancing dynasty.

The Irwin family matriarch did have a brief dance number with Robert during Season 34, but has not competed on the series in earnest. People want to see the wife of famed conservationist Steve Irwin on the show next, and Robert shared his thoughts on that happening with THR:

Listen, the petition to have my mom on Dancing With the Stars has begun, and I started it. I started this season, and she is firmly like, 'Nope, I’m not doing it. That’s not for me.' And I’m like, 'Well, I’m gonna wear you down,' so let’s wear her down and get her on there, because I think she would be great. I mean, I didn’t know I could dance, Bindi didn’t know that she could dance. We were able to dance and do this show, so that’s got to come from somewhere, right? Those dancing genes, I’m pretty darn sure they didn’t come from my dad. I mean, he was a very athletic human being, but [had] no rhythm. So, I mean, I guess [we got them from my] mom. It must be. I mean, it’s only fair, right? She’s got to do it.

I'm not sure if it's "only fair" that Terri Irwin compete on Dancing With The Stars, but I do agree with Robert Irwin's general sentiment that it should happen. I'm invested in the Irwin family becoming the first celebrity dynasty of the show, and completing the three-peat.

More On The Irwin Family (Image credit: Disney/Andrew Eccles) Robert Irwin Found An ‘Elite’ Movie To Watch On His Flight, And It’s Making Fans Cry

That said, I can totally understand why Terri Irwin would be apprehensive to compete, given the circumstances. Among the nerves that other celebrities like Alix Earle had, I can only imagine how Irwin would feel with the pressure, knowing that Dancing With The Stars viewers want her to win it all, just like her children. I know I wouldn't want to compete like that, especially in a competition that seems to balance the fun with hard work.

Terri Irwin could surprise me, of course, much like Robert Irwin shocked the world by being wildly good at dancing right from the start. His performances were so good that people were encouraging him to get into dancing elsewhere, and the response to this season was so overwhelming that there are calls to bring it back to two nights a week.

Of course, if the Irwin family were to head back to Australia now that they've spent a good deal of time in the United States during Dancing With The Stars, I could hardly fault them for that. There are plenty of other celebrities who would be more than willing to go on television and dance with pros for weeks to win that trophy, so no need to pressure Terri Irwin into doing it if she's really opposed to doing so.

Dancing With The Stars is on hiatus at the moment, but I would expect we'll hear about a new season in the new year on ABC and Disney+. In the meantime, I'm already brainstorming who will be a part of the next cast, and which pros will be returning after this latest season.