Chuck Norris Is Out There At 85 With The Workout Update I Didn’t Know I Needed

A lot of people make a commitment to fitness a regular part of their lives, but it’s possible that celebrities might show off their exercise efforts more than anyone else. Nary a day goes by without someone famous detailing their workouts or showing themselves in the gym on social media, but now they all have serious competition from 85-year-old legend Chuck Norris, who’s delivered the workout update I didn’t know I needed.

Chuck Norris is still well-remembered for his nine seasons as the star/co-creator of the hit action drama Walker, Texas Ranger, but that was hardly his first brush with fame. By the time that series began in 1993, Norris had already had decades as a martial artist and action film star behind him, having led movies like Breaker! Breaker!, A Force of One, Missing in Action, and Lone Wolf McQuade (which inspired Walker a decade later).

As you can probably guess, the creator of the martial arts discipline formerly known as Chun Kuk Do (yes, seriously) still very much has a focus on fitness in his later years. The Expendables 2 actor (who guest starred in the Hawaii Five-0 series finale in 2020) just posted a workout update on Instagram, which shows how fit he’s still looking half-way through his eighth decade. Take a look:

Though I can admit that it was shocking to see the man who’s survived the occasional internet death hoax with a full head of white hair, no one can argue that he doesn’t look fit as a badass feather at 85. Look at that bicep. You wish your bicep looked that good.

Seeing as how being a person of physical prowess has led to lots of good things in his life, Norris used the post to inspire others to keep going and continue setting goals in life, regardless of age, and said in his caption:

Progress isn’t measured by perfection, but by the courage to keep going. I’m still setting goals, pushing forward and choosing discipline over comfort. No matter your age, keep striving for the best version of yourself. God Bless, Chuck Norris

Who can beat that? No one! Except for Chuck Norris, and he'd beat it with his bare hands!

Something tells me that at least a few of his goals involve continued badassedry, and even though he hasn’t graced the 2025 TV schedule with any appearances, fans still love it whenever Norris shows up. He did film a secret agent zombie movie (called Zombie Plane) with Vanilla Ice, Ice-T, and Brian Austin Green, (and, we can only hope, several others with “ice” in their name) which is set to debut with other 2026 movies.

His role in that film? Why, it’s as “Commander Chuck Norris,” which is exactly the kind of energy we all expect from an 85-year-old superstar who can still knock a mofo out. “God Bless” indeed!