The Taylor Swift Pop-Tart Brouhaha: How A Comment From Andy Reid Led To A Viral Instagram Post And More
I don't know about you, but I could go for a Pop-Tart.
There’s an old saying that claims the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, and if that’s true, Taylor Swift may have captured the hearts of way more Kansas City Chiefs than just Travis Kelce. The team’s coach Andy Reid revealed that the Eras Tour star had a pretty special gift for some of his football players, sparking a Pop-Tarts brouhaha that involves homemade baked goods, a Kansas City food bank and the search for a recipe. Let’s break this all down.
Andy Reid Reveals The Tasty Treat Taylor Swift Gifted His Offensive Linemen
It would be an understatement to say the NFL took notice of Taylor Swift when she started dating Travis Kelce and became a regular fixture at Kansas City Chiefs games. While many girl dads enjoyed bonding with their daughters over football games, others didn’t appreciate the distraction. However, Chiefs coach Andy Reid rejected the notion that Swift had any negative impact on the team’s Super Bowl-winning season and even divulged the thoughtful gift she provided early on, telling NBC’s PFT Live:
Andy Reid said he didn’t think Taylor Swift’s gesture was an effort to make up for the spectacle that her and Travis Kelce’s relationship had caused at their football games, but either way, “she knew right where to go,” and once the linemen had gotten hold of the Pop-Tarts, “It was over,” the coach said. As for how the sweet treats tasted, Reid can’t tell for sure, but they must have been good, because he said:
It’s a shame the coach didn’t get to try a homemade Pop-Tart, but it’s not surprising that the football players devoured the delicacies without sharing. Swifties and football fans alike took notice of Andy Reid’s revelation, as did the Pop-Tarts company itself.
Pop-Tarts Calls For Taylor Swift To Release Her Recipe
With the increased attention on their toaster pastry brand, Pop-Tarts decided to capitalize on the situation in a viral social media post, calling on Taylor Swift to share her Homemade Pop-Tart recipe. The company posted:
A post shared by Pop-Tarts (@poptartsus)
A photo posted by on
Using their own Eras Tour-type image to highlight the different “eras” of Pop-Tart, the company said they would double the donation they’d made to Kansas City food bank Harvesters if the Midnights artist would #releasetherecipe. They also took out a full-page ad in the local newspaper, as shown by Harvesters’ Instagram account:
A post shared by Harvesters—The Community Food Network (@harvesters)
A photo posted by on
It doesn’t appear that Taylor Swift has taken them up on their offer (at least not yet) but in the above post, Harvesters did mention that the 13-time Grammy winner has supported them in the past. It’s possible she simply hasn’t gotten around to it, because — as she indicates on stage during “22” when she chooses a lucky fan to receive her hat — she has a lot going on at the moment.
Taylor Swift is currently in Singapore — where new Eras Tour boyfriend Barry Keoghan showed his support for opener Sabrina Carpenter — until March 9, and she’s got lots of other things for Swifties to look forward to, including Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) coming to Disney+ subscription holders starting at 9 p.m. ET Thursday, March 14, and the release of The Tortured Poets Department on April 19. Many of us hope she does release the recipe, so we can whip up our own goodies to enjoy with these projects.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
