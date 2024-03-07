The Taylor Swift Pop-Tart Brouhaha: How A Comment From Andy Reid Led To A Viral Instagram Post And More

There’s an old saying that claims the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, and if that’s true, Taylor Swift may have captured the hearts of way more Kansas City Chiefs than just Travis Kelce. The team’s coach Andy Reid revealed that the Eras Tour star had a pretty special gift for some of his football players, sparking a Pop-Tarts brouhaha that involves homemade baked goods, a Kansas City food bank and the search for a recipe. Let’s break this all down.

Andy Reid Reveals The Tasty Treat Taylor Swift Gifted His Offensive Linemen

It would be an understatement to say the NFL took notice of Taylor Swift when she started dating Travis Kelce and became a regular fixture at Kansas City Chiefs games. While many girl dads enjoyed bonding with their daughters over football games , others didn’t appreciate the distraction. However, Chiefs coach Andy Reid rejected the notion that Swift had any negative impact on the team’s Super Bowl-winning season and even divulged the thoughtful gift she provided early on, telling NBC’s PFT Live :

She likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen homemade Pop-Tarts.

Andy Reid said he didn’t think Taylor Swift’s gesture was an effort to make up for the spectacle that her and Travis Kelce’s relationship had caused at their football games, but either way, “she knew right where to go,” and once the linemen had gotten hold of the Pop-Tarts, “It was over,” the coach said. As for how the sweet treats tasted, Reid can’t tell for sure, but they must have been good, because he said:

She didn’t give me one! And the offensive linemen definitely didn’t give me one.

It’s a shame the coach didn’t get to try a homemade Pop-Tart, but it’s not surprising that the football players devoured the delicacies without sharing. Swifties and football fans alike took notice of Andy Reid’s revelation, as did the Pop-Tarts company itself.

Pop-Tarts Calls For Taylor Swift To Release Her Recipe

With the increased attention on their toaster pastry brand, Pop-Tarts decided to capitalize on the situation in a viral social media post, calling on Taylor Swift to share her Homemade Pop-Tart recipe. The company posted:

Using their own Eras Tour-type image to highlight the different “eras” of Pop-Tart, the company said they would double the donation they’d made to Kansas City food bank Harvesters if the Midnights artist would #releasetherecipe. They also took out a full-page ad in the local newspaper, as shown by Harvesters’ Instagram account:

It doesn’t appear that Taylor Swift has taken them up on their offer (at least not yet) but in the above post, Harvesters did mention that the 13-time Grammy winner has supported them in the past. It’s possible she simply hasn’t gotten around to it, because — as she indicates on stage during “22” when she chooses a lucky fan to receive her hat — she has a lot going on at the moment.