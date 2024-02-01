Brittany Mahomes Tells Fans To ‘Stay Bothered,’ But She May Be Laughing All The Way To The Bank

Brittany Mahomes has drawn the ire of NFL fans many times over the years, and that definitely hasn’t changed this season. In fact, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been in the spotlight even more, given her new friendship with Taylor Swift amidst the pop star’s relationship with Travis Kelce . However, Brittany seems to be unscathed as she faces criticism for her interaction with a stadium staffer following the Chiefs’ AFC Championship victory, telling her critics to “stay bothered,” and she may, in fact, get the last laugh.

Brittany Mahomes Sends A Message To Her Critics

Whether she’s complaining about the referees at her husband’s football games, dousing unsuspecting fans in champagne following a Chiefs playoff win in 2022, or posing for pics with dolphins while on vacation, Brittany Mahomes has faced her own contingency of “dads, Brads and Chads.” She seemed to address the most recent backlash on her Instagram Stories , writing:

(Image credit: Brittany Mahomes Instagram Stories)

It sounds like Brittany Mahomes enjoys living rent-free in NFL fans’ heads, and she said she takes it as a compliment that people can’t keep her name out of their mouths. While she doesn’t specify which “rumors” she’s relishing this time around, she did gain some negative attention from a viral TikTok post that showed the Mahomes family after the Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVIII. You can see Brittany’s interaction with a stadium employee below:

Her question really doesn’t come off as particularly rude to me, as it seems like she simply didn’t know where she was supposed to go. Fans in the comments, however, didn’t like how she twirled her finger in the staffer’s direction, as they called her “entitled,” “embarrassing,” “the worst,” and said she needs to “get off her high horse.”

Patrick Mahomes Could Receive Some Big Bonuses With A Chiefs Super Bowl Win

Patrick Mahomes and his wife could be laughing all the way to the bank, however, if the Kansas City Chiefs are able to pull out the victory against the San Francisco 49ers on February 11. The quarterback restructured his contract last year, and he could see a pretty good check coming his way if he’s able to secure a second-straight Super Bowl win (which would be his third overall).

Just for winning the AFC Championship, Patrick Mahomes earned a $1.25 million bonus, per Essentially Sports , with more than $1.25 million more coming if the Chiefs take home the Lombardi Trophy. Add yet another $1.25 million if the quarterback is named the Super Bowl MVP — which he was in both of his first two championships.