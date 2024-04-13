Hallmark Star Ryan Paevey Says Things Aren't So Hot Between Him And The Cable Network: 'I'm Weary'
It seems the actor and the network are on the rocks.
It's fair to say that Ryan Paevey has been a staple on Hallmark Channel since starring in 2016’s Unleashing Mr. Darcy. At this point, the actor has nearly 20 films -- produced by the network -- under his belt. His most recent feature, Under the Christmas Sky, only premiered last October, but it seems like that could be his last one for a while. As suggested by the star himself, things are apparently complicated between Paevey and the cable network right now.
The General Hospital alum took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to reply to a fan who asked if he had any upcoming Hallmark movies on the docket. While it's still early in the year and anything could change, it seems like nothing is in the cards on that front right now:
There is a level of vagueness to the comments, to be fair. With that in mind, when he mentions the "last eight months," he could very well be referring the dual SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Hallmark series When Calls the Heart was able to still film due to an Interim Agreement, but one would imagine that the network's slate may have seen shifts due to the work stoppages. Also, the work stoppages put a lot of performers in tight financial situations.
Ryan Paevey is, nevertheless, still very much interested in doing another film, as he replied to a different fan on X, with some positive sentiments. He said:
So, for now, it seems like Ryan Paevey’s time on Hallmark may be done, which is definitely disappointing. However, the actor himself seems to be staying positive about what lies ahead for him career-wise. He also shared on X that he “had a great run,” indicating that he may need to move on from the Christmas network. Though it sounds like taking that path will require some keen choices on his part:
Even in the midst of Hallmark stars leaving for GAC, the Coyote Creek Christmas alum was one of the many who stuck around on the former. He even locked down a new Christmas movie around the time those exits began happening. At the very least, one would think that the network would consider bringing him back for another movie or two, especially given how long they've collaborated.
If Ryan Paevey truly is done with Hallmark, it could be good for him, though. He’s mostly stuck to only doing projects on the network these last few years, so if he’s not on there, or not as frequently, it could open him to taking on more films and possibly even getting back to doing soap operas. He portrayed Nathan West on General Hospital from 2013 to 2018, so maybe that character could make a return. Maybe he'd even leave for GAF like Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar and more. Time will tell but, whatever happens, let's hope Paevey lands on his feet and ends up in a professional and/or personal position that makes him happy.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.