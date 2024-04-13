Hallmark Star Ryan Paevey Says Things Aren't So Hot Between Him And The Cable Network: 'I'm Weary'

It's fair to say that Ryan Paevey has been a staple on Hallmark Channel since starring in 2016’s Unleashing Mr. Darcy. At this point, the actor has nearly 20 films -- produced by the network -- under his belt. His most recent feature, Under the Christmas Sky, only premiered last October, but it seems like that could be his last one for a while. As suggested by the star himself, things are apparently complicated between Paevey and the cable network right now.

The General Hospital alum took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to reply to a fan who asked if he had any upcoming Hallmark movies on the docket. While it's still early in the year and anything could change, it seems like nothing is in the cards on that front right now:

Sadly no word of a film..i may take 2024 off from filming, unless the project is with friend. The last 8 months of life in this industry have left a pretty bitter taste in my mouth, and i need some time away from a world so full of fake friends and empty promises. I’m weary…

There is a level of vagueness to the comments, to be fair. With that in mind, when he mentions the "last eight months," he could very well be referring the dual SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Hallmark series When Calls the Heart was able to still film due to an Interim Agreement, but one would imagine that the network's slate may have seen shifts due to the work stoppages. Also, the work stoppages put a lot of performers in tight financial situations.

Ryan Paevey is, nevertheless, still very much interested in doing another film, as he replied to a different fan on X, with some positive sentiments. He said:

I mean, I’d like to think the powers that be know I’d happily do another film if they wanted me to. But I don’t know anymore…so I’m just gonna do life, and make plans, and work…and whatever happens happens. 🤷🏽‍♂️🤙🏽

So, for now, it seems like Ryan Paevey’s time on Hallmark may be done, which is definitely disappointing. However, the actor himself seems to be staying positive about what lies ahead for him career-wise. He also shared on X that he “had a great run,” indicating that he may need to move on from the Christmas network. Though it sounds like taking that path will require some keen choices on his part:

Oh it’s alright. I had a great run. I like my simple life in my shop, helping little bro, and frequent surfs. I have much to be grateful for, I’ll figure out a way to stay afloat without acting income…who knows, maybe a film will come along. Insurance would be nice, haha.

Even in the midst of Hallmark stars leaving for GAC, the Coyote Creek Christmas alum was one of the many who stuck around on the former. He even locked down a new Christmas movie around the time those exits began happening. At the very least, one would think that the network would consider bringing him back for another movie or two, especially given how long they've collaborated.

If Ryan Paevey truly is done with Hallmark, it could be good for him, though. He’s mostly stuck to only doing projects on the network these last few years, so if he’s not on there, or not as frequently, it could open him to taking on more films and possibly even getting back to doing soap operas. He portrayed Nathan West on General Hospital from 2013 to 2018, so maybe that character could make a return. Maybe he'd even leave for GAF like Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar and more. Time will tell but, whatever happens, let's hope Paevey lands on his feet and ends up in a professional and/or personal position that makes him happy.