Why Hallmark’s When Calls The Heart Can Keep Filming Amidst Strikes When Most Shows Cannot

Even if you only tune in for the occasional happy-ending focused film on Hallmark , you probably know that the network has a lot of dedicated fans who can’t wait to watch one thing in particular, and that is the long-running series, When Calls the Heart . Season 10 of the ever-popular hit will debut at the end of July, but viewers are already looking ahead, and glad that another season is also greenlit. Fortunately, despite a large portion of Hollywood being on strike, the show is currently filming Season 11, and we know why it’s been allowed to continue production when most shows can’t.

How Is Hallmark’s When Calls The Heart Still Filming During The Strikes?

The WGA writer’s strike began in May 2023 , leading to most scripted shows that would have begun preparing for their next season to shut down. They were then joined by striking actors in mid-July for the SAG-AFTRA strike, meaning that even more productions which had managed to avoid a work stoppage then had to close up shop. But, Hearties will be happy to hear that this has not been the case for When Calls the Heart Season 11, as Deadline confirms that the series has been given an interim agreement from the actors’ union so that it can continue filming.

As of this writing, a total of 68 projects have been granted such waivers that allow filming amid the actors’ strike, with those scripted projects being given that privilege because the productions in question are independent and don’t have direct ties to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the governing body that SAG-AFTRA was attempting to negotiate new contracts with, which necessitated the strike after no agreement could be reached.

What Does When Calls The Heart Still Filming Season 11 Mean For Fans?

Basically, the show being able to get this production waiver from the actors’ union is fantastic news for Hearties everywhere. As with any long work stoppage in any industry, the writers’ and actors’ strikes mean that any production affected will be delayed. So, When Calls the Heart viewers who are used to waiting about a year or so for new episodes can now count on the drama (which will air its 100th episode in August ) returning right on schedule next year.

Unfortunately, this is not the case for a number of network, cable, and streaming shows, with most of them shutting down in the wake of the writers’ strike. We’re already seeing the effects of it, as when networks like NBC revealed their fall TV lineups, they relied heavily on things that had completed filming before the strikes, like recently canceled Magnum P.I. , repeats of scripted shows, and reality/competition shows.

There are usually dozens of new (or returning with new episodes) scripted series on air come the fall television season, but when you have a major network like NBC, which currently only has five new/returning scripted shows on the 2023 TV schedule , you know things are going to be very light in that area across the board. And, most of the projects given waivers are big screen efforts, with only seven shows total granted the right to keep filming.