It's Hard To Believe It's Been Nearly A Decade Since Girl Meets World, But Sabrina Carpenter Is Still There For Danielle Fishel

Sabrina Carpenter is arguably one of the biggest pop stars in the world right now, so it’s hard to believe she got her start on Disney Channel over a decade ago. She starred as Maya Hart in the Boy Meets World sequel series Girl Meets World from 2014 to 2017, which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription. To this day, she remains close to Danielle Fishel, who reprised her role as Topanga Matthews, and even though it’s been close to a decade since the series ended, the women's bond has not diminished at all.

While Topanga was like a second mother to Maya on Girl Meets World, Fishel and Carpenter are like sisters in real life. The actress has shown much support to the singer over the years as her career has been blowing up, from seeing her open up for Taylor Swift to seeing her on SNL to even dancing to one of her songs on Dancing With the Stars. However, this is a two-way street, as the 26-year-old Grammy winner has become her “go-to” person for feedback. Fishel told People:

Sabrina gives me great advice. For being significantly younger than me, she is one of my go-to people to ask for advice because she's got great instincts. She knows how to trust them, and I admire that so much because I'm a person who's talked myself out of my instincts over the years.

It’s sweet to know that Fishel feels comfortable enough to go to Carpenter for advice, and that Carpenter is always willing to give it out. The fact that the two of them can go to each other about stuff and are still close after all these years makes me happy. And a lot of times when Fishel goes to Carpenter, it’s really just a reminder that the Boy Meets World star already knows the answer:

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So, whenever I really need to be reminded that I probably know the answer to the question, I go to her. She's like, ‘I think you probably already know this.’ She's a real special one.

Fishel and Carpenter’s friendship is my favorite thing to come out of Girl Meets World. It was clear that their characters were close on the show, and it’s even better knowing that they’re just as close in real life, even with so many years passing and the "Espresso" singer's career reaching new heights.

I also love how they both give each other advice and support all the time. When Fishel was competing on DWTS last fall and using one of her former co-stars’ songs, Carpenter sent a video cheering her on. Not surprisingly, the song she used was also the actual version, and not one covered by the DWTS band, so Carpenter was quick to clear the rights, once again showing that she will always be there for Fishel.

The only thing that would make what Fishel said even better is if the two worked together again. However, Carpenter seems to have put acting on the back burner for her singing career (though I wouldn't rule out the two working on a music video together). At the very least, their friendship is clearly not going anywhere, regardless of projects Carpenter or Fishel are busy doing. And I really hope that continues far into the future, and that the advice and support never stops.