Sabrina Carpenter Had A 4-Word 'Warning' After SNL Announced Her As Both Host And Musical Guest

After a slew of Saturday Night Live cast exits and changes following Season 50, fans of the late-night entertainment staple have something to be excited about. The show recently announced some of the first hosts and musical guests for Season 51 . It’s a stacked slate, with the premiere being hosted by Bad Bunny with musical guest Doja Cat, and the following week being hosted by SNL alum Amy Poehler with performances by Role Model. However, I’m personally most excited about the October 18th episode, because Sabrina Carpenter will be doing double duty. She shared her hilarious reaction to the news, too, which should make fans even more pumped.

It’s an honor to be both the host and musical guest for SNL, and Carpenter is up for the challenge. The pop star has clearly reached a level of fame where this was possible, and fans can’t wait to see what she has in store for viewers. Carpenter is known for her cheeky sense of humor, so she is a perfect fit for the beloved sketch show. She teased fans about the endeavor, jokingly offering a “warning” to those who tune in. She said on Instagram :

They’re gonna regret this.

She may be referring to the fact that SNL is historically a difficult gig, filled with late-night writing sessions, a massive time commitment, and a lot of pressure to be funny and entertaining. While I’d argue Carpenter is born for this, the joke may be a self-deprecating way of suggesting she might not be able to satisfy expectations. However, knowing Carpenter’s sense of humor, I personally think this is a coy way of suggesting SNL got more than they bargained for, and the “Espresso” singer is ready to push the envelope, as she always has with her performances .

Being asked to do double duty on SNL is normally an indicator of enormous success, which Carpenter has certainly achieved in the last year and a half. Her album, Short n' Sweet, was preceded by two chart-topping singles and went platinum shortly after the album’s release.

The album was followed by a wickedly successful tour and a new record a year later, Man’s Best Friend, which is also achieving momentous success. The 26-year-old was also just announced as one of the headliners for Coachella next year, so it’s safe to say she has reached global superstar status.

Carpenter is a perfect choice to host SNL. Not only will her level of fame and fandom likely result in strong ratings for the broadcast, but one of the highlights in her music is her keen sense of humor. Her candid thoughts on relationships and dynamics between men and women are major themes in her songwriting, and she is often witty and funny in her thought process.

She is at her best when she’s being a bit snide and cheeky, which I see her bringing to the show. She was a highlight of the 50th anniversary special alongside Domingo, and I can’t wait to see how her connection to SNL evolves with this hosting gig.

