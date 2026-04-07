Topanga, Winnie Cooper and Kimmy Gibbler Made A Throwback Video Together That's Wrecking Instagram

Just because we’re in the midst of the 2026 TV schedule doesn’t mean we can’t also be in the middle of ‘90s nostalgia, from Lisa Kudrow making Friends references on The Comeback to Ben Affleck’s Super Bowl ad to this week’s news about that Animorphs reboot. Over on American Idol, the judges and contestants celebrated the era with a ‘90s Time Warp episode, leading to a social media-crushing post from a trio of sitcom queens led by Boy Meets World vet Danielle Fishel (who also hosts Idol's official podcast).

No stranger to leaning all the way back into ‘90s culture (for better and worse) in her co-created podcast Pod Meets World, Fishel teamed up with Full House and Fuller House’s Andrea Barber and The Wonder Years’ Danica McKellar to craft a ‘90s-infused post that sent Instagram (and perhaps yours truly) into a throwback, puppy-lovey tizzy. Check out the video below, which is set to the decade-defining tune of The Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris.”

A post shared by Danielle Fishel Karp (@daniellefishel) A photo posted by on

The comedic threesome tipped their metaphorical hats to the ‘90s roles that turned them each into eternal TV stars, and it’s amazing to see instant evidence of just how much each of them h as changed over the past 30 years or so, while also still essentially looking the exact same. I probably should have reached out to ask for beauty tips back in 1996, but that ship has likely sailed.

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More On '90s Throwbacks Candace Cameron Bure Shared Throwback Post With Jennifer Aniston, Danica McKellar And Tons Of Other Sitcom Stars In ‘90s TV Movie

I gotta say, for all the '90s details seen in those photos, I think my favorite decade-specific detail is the see-through phone that's sitting on the table in front of the actresses. It's quite bizarre to see someone's cell phone lying next to it, too.

Understandably, the post garnered a slew of likes and shares, with several other celebs chiming in, including Barber's Full House chum Candace Cameron Bure, and the offiicial Goo Goo Dolls profile.

CANDACE CAMERON BURE: Love it

Love it HOLLY ROBINSON PEETE: Awesome

Awesome DAMON WAYANS JR: Oh come on 🥹😍🥰

Oh come on 🥹😍🥰 MIKE RUGA: This trio tho 🔥🔥🔥

This trio tho 🔥🔥🔥 THE GOO GOO DOLLS: 💜💜💜

So many non-celeb comments as well, with a lion's of the responses being about childhood crushes that may or may not have dissipated over time. Which is to say, a lot of hornballs, both men and women. (Though mostly men.) Fishel has spoken about being perceived as a sex symbol as a teen, and the body issues that plagued her, but given that most of the comments are more sweet and innocent than salacious, hopefully they're received well.

I just want to shout out this comment for feeling as if it was removed directly from my brain and transcribed by Instagram.

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If you added Kelly Kapowski with Topenga and Winnie Cooper, would have been the Trifecta! - @jake005

Danielle Fishel later shared a post more directly tied to American Idol, in which she and the judges mouthed the words to dialogue from Ryan Murphy's horror comedy series Scream Queens. It's not exactly a '90s callbak, but the show did co-star Full House's John Stamos, so it counts.

A post shared by Danielle Fishel Karp (@daniellefishel) A photo posted by on

All three of the actresses seen above are maintaining their busy careers. Andrea Barber, for example, is currently hosting the Full House rewatch podcast How Rude, Tanneritos alongside former co-star Jodie Sweetin, with the latest episode covering Season 6, Episode 14.

Fresh off of her Dancing with the Stars season, Fishel and her former co-stars Will Friedle and Rider Strong remain busy with Pod Meets World. And Danica McKellar, who turned 50 last year, recently celebrated the 38th anniversary of The Wonders Years premiere, and has kept busy in recent years starring in Christmas movies for Hallmark and Great American Family.

Alright now, ABC, how's about bringing TGIF back for a night of sitcom reunion specials?