DWTS’ Danielle Fishel Reveals Good Friend Sabrina Carpenter Cleared A Song For Her To Use, And I Have Some Guesses

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 started off on a hot note amid the 2025 TV schedule last week as fans were introduced to all the couples vying for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy this year. Among the celebrity contestants is Boy Meets World icon Danielle Fishel, who declined the show for many years before ultimately saying yes after her breast cancer diagnosis. While it’s unknown how far she’ll make it, she has revealed that pal Sabrina Carpenter cleared a song for her to use, and I have some guesses as to what it could be.

Before Carpenter made it big as a Grammy-winning pop star, she got her start on Disney Channel, starring in the Boy Meets World revival, Girl Meets World. Fishel also starred in the series alongside Ben Savage, with both reprising their roles as Topanga and Cory from the beloved TGIF sitcom. Although the series ended over eight years ago, Carpenter and Fishel have remained close. So it probably wasn't surprising when Fishel confirmed to Decider that she and partner Pasha Pashkov would dance to a Carpenter song for DWTS:

You know it. It was my number one request when I came onto the show. [It was] like, ‘When can I get a Sabrina Carpenter song?’ And she helped us clear it, so that was really nice.

Considering Carpenter has quite a lot of songs in her discography, it’s hard to predict which one Fishel chose. DWTS did reveal the themes for each week, and after this week’s One-Hit Wonders, next week will bring TikTok Night. Carpenter has had a few songs go viral on TikTok, most notably her single “Espresso,” which quickly gained attention once it released thanks to the app. I could definitely see Fishel and Pashkov doing a dance to that one, or even “Manchild,” which has also been going big on TikTok.

TikTok Night might be the only realistic choice for Fishel to do a Carpenter song but, knowing Fishel, I wouldn't be surprised if she had some backups in mind for other weeks, such as Dedication Night or even DWTS’ 20th anniversary episode. Regardless of what the song is, I'm excited to see Fishel dance to it, and the fact that Carpenter made it happen warms my heart.

Meanwhile, it makes sense that dancing to a Sabrina Carpenter song was Danielle Fishel’s first request for DWTS. She has shown a lot of support to her former co-star over the years, even making the trip down to Mexico when Carpenter opened for Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour and seeing her on SNL. With Carpenter pulling double duty on SNL next month, I'm hopeful that Fishel will be part of the live audience or, at the very least, will be tuning in.

The song choices are one of the things I look forward to the most each week, and seeing how the dances are done. Already Fishel and Pashkov have proven themselves to be a force to be reckoned with, thanks to their first dance. With that, I’m excited to see what else they have up their sleeves, including the Carpenter song. New episodes of Dancing with the Stars air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and with a Disney+ subscription.