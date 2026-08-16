I've Got An Issue With The House Of The Dragon Season 3 Finale

Spoilers ahead for the Season 3 finale of House of the Dragon.

Game of Thrones is an HBO show that got the world talking, and despite its controversial series finale, fans have returned to Westeros with the spinoff House of the Dragon (which is streaming with an HBO Max subscription). Fans were recently treated to Season 3's finale, and I've got a big issue to talk about. Namely, how little closure we were given before waiting presumably years for the next batch of episodes.

House of the Dragon Season 3 was full of wild twists and major character deaths, and the finale episode "The Treasons at Tumbleton" included a truly epic medieval battle. And while I've enjoyed the season as a whole, I found myself irked by the finale. Hear me out.

There Were Too Many Cliffhangers In The Finale For Me.

Obviously, we know that Season 4 of HOTD will be its last, so there was a certain amount of setup needed in the final episode of Season 3. Still, it felt like "The Treasons at Tumbleton" left us with way too many cliffhangers. And when you consider how it takes years for each new season of the book-to-screen adaptation to be shot and released, it makes the lack of answers far more frustrating.

For instance, Alicent was basically not even in the final episode. She was completely absent until its final moments, where she sees a kaleidoscope of butterflies around her. While this was a beautiful shot connected to Helaena's death, exactly where Olivia Cooke's character is located is a mystery. As is how she traveled all the way to Harrenhal with just a few men at her side.

(Image credit: HBO)

Speaking of Harrenhal, how did Aegon know that his brother Aemon was there? He's been on the run most of the season, until his dragon Sunfyre revived and saved him in Episode 7. Also, where is Tyland Lannister now that Aegon has taken to the skies again?

The end of the Battle of Tumbleton also left some big questions, namely where all the dragons flew off to. Ulf was seemingly fleeing the battle on Silverwing, and we see him followed by both Caraxes and Vermithor. The latter two seemingly didn't have their riders with them, so what's going to happen to the winged beasts? Also, is any place safe after Ulf betrayed both Team Green and Team Black?

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Alas, I'll have to practice patience before we get any answers to my lingering questions. While that'll presumably take years, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 should arrive next year to distract the fandom.

House of the Dragon is streaming in its entirety now on HBO Max as part of the 2026 TV Schedule. Luckily for fans, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms seemingly wrapped filming its second season. Fingers crossed it arrives on time.