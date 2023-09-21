Has Dancing With The Stars Been Delayed? How SAG And WGA Strikes Could Impact Season 32

While the 2023 TV schedule has been ridden with delays due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes , reality competitions seemed to be unaffected by them, including Dancing with the Stars . However, with the growing pressure of the strikes, and the knowledge that DWTS is covered by the WGA, a contestant has paused his participation in the show, and ABC is preparing to potentially delay the series.

Five days before the Dancing with the Stars premiere, which is scheduled for September 26, Matt Walsh announced that he’d be “taking a pause” from the show considering the strikes. He explained in a statement to Variety that he thought the show was not under a WGA contract, and when he found out “it is considered struck work,” he left rehearsal. Walsh, who is a WGA member, explained:

I am taking a pause from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ until an agreement is made with the WGA. I was excited to join the show and did so under the impression that it was not a WGA show and fell under a different agreement. This morning when I was informed by my union, the WGA, that it is considered struck work I walked out of my rehearsal. I have been and will always stand with my union members of the WGA, SAG and DGA. Beyond our union artists, I am sensitive to the many people impacted by the strike and I hope for a speedy and fair resolution, and to one day work again with all the wonderful people I met at ‘DWTS’ who tolerated my dancing.

Along with this statement, ABC confirmed to the outlet that it’s “putting plans in place to postpone” the premiere of Dancing with the Stars.

The reason Dancing with the Stars is considered struck work by the WGA is because it employs one WGA writer. As the article noted, there are 500 people who work at DWTS, including crew, producers and talent. When it comes to the performers, they are allowed to be there without stepping over the SAG-AFTRA picket line, because they are covered by the Network Code, which is not part of the current actors’ strike.

If a cast member were to step away from the show, it might be a breach of contract because the Network Code does not have a strike clause, Variety reported. However, the article said that a source close to production explained that the show is supportive of the performers who are nervous about the stirkes, and it will defend their right to work on the show.

A source near the show also told Variety that when the WGA started picketing outside of rehearsal spaces, the talent was allegedly feeling uncomfortable about being part of the show. Sources also said if DWTS continues without Walsh, it would likely be OK, however, if more celebrities hit pause on their participation it could be a bigger issue.

This news about Dancing with the Stars potentially being delayed comes after the blowback and criticism Drew Barrymore and other daytime talk shows received for deciding to go back to work. Not long after the WGA and viewers responded to the decision to return, some of the shows, including The Drew Barrymore Show decided to delay production.

Dancing with the Stars has faced some big changes this season, including Julianne Hough joining as a co-host and a change in its timeslot. However, if the show gets delayed, that will be the biggest change yet.