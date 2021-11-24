'Hawkeye' Episode 1 & Episode 2 | Analysis & Review

Warning! This video contains spoilers for Marvel's "Hawkeye" on Disney+. Continue at your own risk.

Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye) and Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop) have hit the small screen as Hawkeye is now streaming on Disney+. So of course CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor Sean O’Connell is taking aim with his expert analysis of the first two episodes of the ace archer’s first solo project. Join him to discuss everything we learned, from pizza-loving dogs to budding new faces in the MCU.

Video Chapters