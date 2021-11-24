'Hawkeye' Episode 1 & Episode 2 | Analysis & Review
By Katie Hughes , Sean O'Connell last updated
Kate Bishop has finally joined the MCU!
Warning! This video contains spoilers for Marvel's "Hawkeye" on Disney+. Continue at your own risk.
Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye) and Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop) have hit the small screen as Hawkeye is now streaming on Disney+. So of course CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor Sean O’Connell is taking aim with his expert analysis of the first two episodes of the ace archer’s first solo project. Join him to discuss everything we learned, from pizza-loving dogs to budding new faces in the MCU.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 00:54 - A Deeper Look At Clint Barton’s Hawkeye
- 04:24 - The Introduction of Kate Bishop
- 08:07 - The Mysterious Eleanor Bishop
- 10:22 - Who Is Jack Duquesne?
- 14:06 - The History of Pizza Dog And The Track Suit Mafia
- 16:07 - Echo And Her Family Ties
- 18:57 - Final Thoughts
Katie was born and raised in St. Louis, and got her degree in Journalism even though she was the first to raise her hand when a professor asked "who here hates reporting?" She loves everything about editing video content, which probably stems from her obsession with movies and TV since she was young. When she's not dominating at Scene It? or crafting a video, she's probably snuggling with her dog or re-watching Game of Thrones for the seventh time.
