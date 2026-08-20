Heroes Star Details ‘Obnoxious’ Way Hayden Panettiere Was ‘Targeted’ As A Teen In Hollywood

A lot of people are still trying to come to terms with Hayden Panettiere’s tragic death at age 36. Fans are heartbroken and want answers, while the actress’ co-stars from the Scream movies, Nashville and more have been honoring her in online tributes. One of Panettiere’s former Heroes colleagues, Jack Coleman, has spoken out about how “heartbroken” he is and recalled how she was “targeted” as a teenager.

Jack Coleman is better known to Heroes fans as Noah Bennet (or, even more, “Horn-Rimmed Glasses”), and he said in a lengthy Instagram post that he loved Hayden Panettiere since the first day of shooting the NBC superhero drama two decades ago, writing:

She was a prodigious talent. During an early scene, a tear rolled down her cheek on the same line, take after take. I marveled at her technique. ‘It’s not technique,’ she corrected me. ‘I’m not a trained seal. I feel it and the tears just happen to come at that moment.’ She was 16.

He shared multiple images of his and Hayden Panettiere’s characters together (she played his daughter Claire Bennet, the cheerleader of the series famous for the “Save the cheerleader, save the world” line). In addition to remembering what a good actress she was, he wrote about the way she was treated in the media, continuing:

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By 17 she was #1 on IMDB Pro. She was routinely asked obnoxious questions, mostly some version of ‘when are you going to go off the rails?’ Today, we’d recognize those questions for the misogynistic provocations they were.

Jack Coleman said Hayden Panettiere was stalked by paparazzi — an unfortunate issue that other young celebrities like Britney Spears and Kylie Jenner also dealt with — recalling that they once even followed her to his house. In the HRG actor’s words:

She was hunted. Everywhere she went, there were photographers with 300 millimeter lenses—the kind that can make even the most innocent activity look sinister. Once, when she came to our house, paparazzi hid in the bushes behind our yard and drove onto neighbors’ lawns. They were predatory. No one, especially a teenager, should be targeted that way.

Hayden Panettiere reportedly went into cardiac arrest Sunday, August 16, at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina. She was unresponsive when authorities made attempts to revive her, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her tragic death comes three years after her brother Jansen died at 28 — his passing was reportedly due to cardiomegaly — as well as less than two years after the passing of her Ice Princess co-star Michelle Trachtenberg, who died in February 2025.

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding Hayden Panettiere’s death, though police said there were no preliminary signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances.

It’s clear from Jack Coleman’s words that the world has lost not just a talented actress but a young woman who was very much loved by those around her. Our condolences go out to her friends and fans who continue to grieve this tragic loss.