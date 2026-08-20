I Was Shocked To Learn The How I Met Your Mother Cast Is Not Nearly As Close As I Thought

When you watch a show about a group of friends, you naturally expect them to be that close in real life. However, that’s not always the case. And while I know the How I Met Your Mother cast have remained in contact, I was shocked to learn they’re not nearly as close as I thought.

When Radnor stopped by Half the Picture to dish on all things HIMYM, it wasn’t his thoughts on the sitcom’s infamous ending “aging well” that shocked me the most. Nor was it him considering Ted his “younger, slightly annoying brother,” because let’s be honest, many fans already shares those thoughts about his lovelorn character. What I didn’t expect was to hear his answer when asked if he’s still close to the cast:

No. Not even a little bit…I mean, I don’t mean that in any dramatic way.

I can feel every fan’s heart break just a little bit at those words. Though the cast has been honest about their time during the sitcom’s run. Specifically when dropping by Radnor and creator Craig Thomas’ rewatch podcast, How We Made Your Mother. This has the Ted actor rewatching the series, and then discussing the episodes. However, the actor does mention some of his former costars have dropped by the podcast. I love that he brought up him and Neil Patrick Harris discussing tension between them on set. But don’t fret! Because Radnor assures us that this doesn’t mean there’s any ill will between him and the cast:

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We had Neil on the podcast, and he and I had a really interesting conversation about some of the tension we had on set that was fascinating and kind of healing. And Jason and I send each other texts every once in a while when something reminds us of something funny on set, but I haven’t seen him in a really long time. Cobie, we had on the show twice, so I’ve seen her mostly on Zoom. You know, I have love for all these people. And [Alyson] was at my wedding, but I haven’t seen her, I don’t think, since.

Sadly, it’s realistic that people eventually drift apart. Even if it’s a little shocking to a fan’s ears. Especially when we hear stories about the Friends cast staying in touch. We naturally expect the HIMYM cast to always be together. After the series end, the cast embarked on very different careers and even Radnor points out that they don’t all live close. However, you can still check out the sitcom’s best moments with a Disney+ subscription.

But it does make me happy to hear the actor talk about how much love is still there for the cast. And I think Radnor describes his time with them perfectly:

So, it’s like college where you have this very intense time together, and you think you’re going to be – you can’t imagine not seeing each other every day, because you’ve seen each other every day for so long. And then you just disperse, and you just go out and live your life.

But this doesn’t mean all of them haven't stayed in touch. Cobie Smulders is expected to be a love interest to Jason Segel’s Jimmy on Shrinking. You Marshall and Lily shippers may want to avert your eyes! But as a fan of HIMYM it’ll make my heart happy to see these two together again. And Smulders has already dished on the “magic” of working with Segel again.

Their reunion makes me hopeful that one day we’ll see other cast members teaming up for projects. Maybe Radnor will even join Shrinking for a guest appearance. They may not have stayed close, but it's never too late for a reunion. But for now, we can only hope!