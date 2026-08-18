Ice Princess Has Been Trending Since Hayden Panettiere’s Death. The Director Remembers Her And Michelle Trachtenberg
Hayden Panettiere died a year and a half after Michelle Trachtenberg.
As a child of the early 2000s, Ice Princess was a formative film for me. The 2005 Disney movie about a girl getting into the world of figure skating was inspiring and incredibly entertaining. It also introduced me to Hayden Panettiere and Michelle Trachtenberg. It’s hard to believe both actresses have passed away, and now, right after the death of the Heroes star, the director of Ice Princess has opened up about working with her and Trachtenberg.
Hayden Panettiere died on August 16, 2026, and immediately after the news broke and tributes for the Nashville actress started pouring in, Ice Princess began trending. It’s hard to comprehend that both the film’s stars have now passed away, and Variety spoke to the movie’s director, Tim Fywell, about working with them in the wake of their deaths:
It is really upsetting to realize that we’ve lost both these actresses in such a short span of time. Panettiere passed away about a year and a half after Michelle Trachtenberg, who died in February 2025. The actresses were 36 and 39, respectively, at the time of their deaths.
As Fywell said, they really were an amazing pair, and Ice Princess is a big reason why I’m a fan of both of them. Of course, Panettiere starred in one of the best sports movies, Remember the Titans, played a part in the Scream movies, and starred in major TV shows like Nashville and Heroes. However, Ice Princess is one of the projects that meant the most to me. Clearly, it meant a lot to many fans of the actresses too, seeing as it’s started trending with posts like this one on X:
Ice Princess follows Trachtenberg’s Casey Carlyle as she dives into the world of figure skating, even though she is on track to go to college at Harvard. As she starts competing on the ice, she meets Panettiere’s Gen, and while their relationship starts out rocky, they eventually turn into good friends. As Fywell reflected on the women who led this movie, he also noted how much he adored working with them:
Tributes for both Trachtenberg and Panettiere poured in at the time of their deaths, expressing a similar feeling. It’s hard to fathom that they both died in their 30s and within the last year and a half; they really are both “gone far too soon.”
Thankfully, we will always have their work to look back on, and that includes Ice Princess. So, if you’d like to pay tribute to the late actresses by watching some of their work, you can stream the 2005 figure skating movie with a Disney+ subscription.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.