One HGTV Star Who Saw His Show Get Canceled Is Back With A New Tease (And Fans Are Pumped)

It’s been a hard time for those on cable TV. A lot of networks that used to produce original shows have either stopped doing so or have drastically cut back. HGTV is really notable on the TV cancellation front. Once a purveyor of originals, a slew of HGTV shows have been canceled in the past year. Among them was a show called Bargain Block. Yet, there may be good news coming down the pipeline for Keith Bynum and co.

For five seasons, Bargain Block featured Bynum and his partner Evan Thomas rehabbing properties in Detroit. Unfortunately, by last summer, it was one of a long list of shows that landed on the chopping block. There was a window of time where other HGTV hosts were speaking out as fans were worried more shows might get the axe. It’s been an uncertain road even for the HGTV hosts that have kept their TV gigs, so I can't even imagine what it must have felt like to deal with a surprise axing. However, in a recent exchange with a fan, Bynum gave us a tease for something new that’s seemingly in the works.

A post shared by Keith Bynum (@keithbynum_) A photo posted by on

In fact, after Bynum had “a great time” putting together a mural for a client, and fans were amazed by his work. So much so that one of them commented, “You’re amazing!! You guys NEED a new show 🙏🏽." In response, we got this tidbit from the former HGTV star:

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Y'all might just get your wish. 😮

A second post shared by Evan Thomas also indicated there was a camera crew following the two around, so it seems like something is progressing, we just don't know quite what yet.

Obviously, the posts had fans all aflutter about the possibility of more from the former Bargain Block stars. A slew of fans then commented in response to Keith Bynum’s tease:

I don’t understand how the property brothers can have 15 shows and @bargainblock and @egyptsherrod gets canceled. 😭

@keithbynum_ what what what??!!! That would be so amazing. 😍

YES PLEASE!! Miss you guys.

Yay, it needs to happen now. Been too long.❤️😍🔥🙌

I miss your show. The new ones are awful.

I never understood cancelling y'all's show. In today's economy the houses y'all did allowed the average person to dream. Y'all's show and Home Town are the only two that make home ownership seem attainable.

Omg!!! Amazing !! I really miss you guys! I hope you come back, love your spirit!!

It was pretty shocking when HGTV canceled Bargain Block, even for the hosts, and they've still enjoyed a solid fanbase online in the month since the cabler said sayonara to the series (along with some other surprising cancellations like Christina on the Coast).

Obviously, there hasn’t been any official news about a new show at this point, but I don't mind a slow roll. We know Keith and Evan are still out there and doing good work, and if they can get that work filmed, there seems to be a built-in audience for it. Only time will tell if they'll be back on our TVs and what network (or streaming service) might pick them up. But for now, stay tuned, because I love a good spinoff, and I'm guessing we may see a few more teases in the coming weeks.