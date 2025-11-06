The Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Seeing What Canceled HGTV Stars Are Up To (But They Still Miss Their Favorite Shows)

This summer spelled the death knell for several series on HGTV, as the network added seven titles to the list of TV shows canceled and ending in 2025. Included in that number were series that starred such popular hosts as Alison Victoria, Christina Haack and Jonathan Knight, but viewers also lost the four-season home renovation series Bargain Block. Hosts Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas recently let fans know what they’ve been up to, and while their followers are all about the update, they definitely still miss having them on TV.

What Have The Hosts Of HGTV’s Canceled Bargain Block Been Up To And What Are Fans Saying About It?

The 2025 TV schedule lost a good one when Bargain Block’s cancellation was revealed in June, along with several other more recently axed series such as Farmhouse Fixer, Married to Real Estate (those hosts returned from vacation to the cancellation news), Izzy Does It, and one of Christina Haack’s eponymous shows, Christina on the Coast.

For hosts/home renovation specialists/engaged couple Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, having their popular Detroit-set series (which actually had a 2024 spinoff, Bargain Block: New Orleans) cut was especially difficult, as the show had been renewed for Season 5 in December of last year, only for that decision to be reversed in February 2025. Now, though, they’re showing off some of their recent adventures on Instagram, in the wake of that difficult news. Take a look!

If nothing else, at least the couple has been enjoying some solid time off, though with Bynum having mentioned in his caption that he’s eager to “show y’all some of the projects,” they’ve also likely found plenty of homes to save from the bulldozer.

Bargain Block is one of my favorite HGTV shows, and I see it as being right up there with other feel-good reno series like Home Town. Thomas and Bynum specialized in fixing up some of the worst properties in one specific neighborhood of Detroit, and kept costs down by doing all of the work themselves, even sometimes living in the homes as they renovated them so they could be on site and keep the properties safe from outside tampering.

I loved how committed they were to helping a neighborhood recover and begin to thrive again (they priced the rebuilt homes so that first-time buyers would be less likely to be priced-out), and from the comments fans left on the fun post, it’s clear that I’m not alone. Everyone is glad to see that they’re living life to the fullest, but we still want these dudes back on television ASAP (despite all the House Hunters episodes that are coming)! Observe:

getchurasses back on tv! Surely someone can produce a show for y'all that isn't prohibitively expensive! Your show was so damned good, in so many ways.

Miss seeing you guys and your amazing transformations. You and Evan are so talented. Happy to see your smiling faces. Great pictures!!

You all are greatly missed 📺Glad that you are having a good journey to different cool places 🤠 Take care!

HGTV is not the same. Always the "high end shows" that are out of most people's reach to renovate

Still so miss seeing all of your happy faces on Bargain Block. I have many of the episodes recorded, and never tire of watching them over and over. It was the dumbest decision those clueless execs ever made. Guessing their network’s ratings have suffered because of it. If so, it serves them right.

I don’t know how likely it is that we could see Bynum and Thomas return to HGTV for a different series, but at least they’re not letting this unfortunate cancellation stop them, and they know they still have millions of fans who’ll be waiting to see what they do next, wherever that happens to be.