A Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives: OC Star Got Very Real About Why She Joined The Show: 'My Not PR Answer Would Be...'
I wasn't expecting this!
There has been an overabundance of drama in the world of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, including friend feuds, divorces, and of course, fallout from Taylor Frankie Paul’s legal issues. Meanwhile, a couple of the MomTok members have branched out, with Jen Affleck joining the Hulu spinoff coming later on the 2026 TV schedule. Now, one of her new Orange County castmates just got candid (possibly too much so) about why she joined the show.
Bobbi Althoff is familiar to many for her viral awkward interviews with Shaq, Drake and other celebs on The Really Good Podcast, and now she’s one of the stars of Jen Affleck’s spinoff, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County (as if that show title needed to be longer). ET caught up with the influencer recently and asked her what made her want to jump into the world of reality TV, to which she replied:
OK, this response is kind of iconic. All apologies to Jen Affleck, but this has the energy of Whitney Leavitt, who’s stepping away from Mormon Wives and never made any secret about rejoining MomTok for the opportunity to be on Dancing with the Stars or that her career aspirations go far beyond reality TV.
I’d imagine this brand of honesty is one of the things Bobbi Althoff’s fans like about her, and I love that she’s not afraid to say both what she should say, public relations-wise, as well as how she’s really feeling. However, Althoff did show some vulnerability when it came to her concerns about having her personal life shown on TV, admitting:
Her concerns are definitely valid, because if you’re putting your life out on TV for people to see, you’re also opening yourself up to criticism and unsolicited opinions. But hey, that’s the literal price of fame, and she admitted she wants that exposure.
In addition to Bobbi Althoff, Hulu announced that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: OC’s cast will include Salomé Andrea, Madison Fisher, McCall DaPron (who is Mayci Neeley’s look-alike sister), Chandler Higginson Brooks, Aspyn Ovard, Ashleigh Pease and Avery Woods.
There was some initial confusion — even among the cast — about whether or not Jen Affleck was, in fact, part of the spinoff, but the DWTS alum seemed to confirm her participation in this post:
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A post shared by Jen Affleck (@jenniferlaffleck)
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The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives definitely has brought the drama over four seasons (streaming with a Hulu subscription), and I’m starting to get interested in what the OC spinoff has to offer. Keep an eye out for a premiere date, with Bobbi Althoff and Co. set to get that delicious Hulu exposure sometime in 2026.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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