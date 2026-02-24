Tarek El Moussa Knows People Love His Ex Christina, But He Cheekily Called Out His Fans For Recent Betrayal

Who would've thought that after their divorce and other past drama on HGTV, Tarek El-Moussa and Christina Haack would be doing a show together again? Better yet, who would've guessed that his new wife, Heather Rae, would also be on that show and fans would fall in love with her and Christina's dynamic on The Flip Off? Even Tarek is surprised, and had to call out his followers on Instagram lately for a recent betrayal.

While we wait for news on when The Flip Off will return for Season 2 on the 2026 TV schedule, Tarek El-Moussa had a bit of fun with fans and called them out for going against him in his own comment section. He already has to deal with his wife and ex-wife ganging up on him, but now the fans are too:

Obviously, the comment was tongue-in-cheek because I bet he's thrilled The Flip Off has momentum, and his wife and ex-wife can be friends and effective co-parents together. It's far better than the alternative of always being at odds, which can occasionally happen in life after divorce.

Fans are grateful for how the relationship has played out as well and happy to see the trio on The Flip Off. As one might guess, there were a couple of comments wanting to know when we can expect Season 2 to premiere, but no response from Tarek El-Moussa on that front.

Rest assured, though, Christina Haack revealed on Instagram back in late September that filming of The Flip Off Season 2 was underway. As for how that's going, Tarek El-Moussa's recent Instagram stories showed that they're still filming episodes as of late February, so it could be a bit before we see new episodes.

While HGTV hasn't given an official airdate for when it should be expected, one has to imagine it'll return to the network before the end of 2026. Season 1 was released in the winter, though I wouldn't be surprised if the network is holding this popular show for its fall season lineup.

After all, it's not as though either party has its attention diverted elsewhere. HGTV canceled Christina On The Coast as well as The Flipping El Moussas, but based on Haack's comments about it, she doesn't seem to be broken up about it. I certainly wouldn't complain about working less, provided my gig paid enough to make up for the difference.

Those who can't wait for The Flip Off to return can at least revisit the previous episodes on streaming, provided they have an HBO Max subscription. The same is true for their previous shows, so be sure to jump into the HGTV library and see what's available.