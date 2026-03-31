Another HGTV Star Admitted To An Uncertain Network Future, But Is Now Teasing Something New

HGTV viewers have seen lots of shifting content on the network over the past year. Summer 2025 was especially active, as at least seven shows getting canceled during that time, with even more disappointing announcements coming later. (The network even had the gall to joke about it on social media amidst fan complaints.) Anyone wondering about the fate of Help! I Wrecked My House’s potential sixth season is currently out of luck, as host Jasmine Roth’s most recent update on that front was rather disappointing, even though other good news was shared.

Check out Roth's Help! update below, with her even more recent project news noted lower.

(Image credit: HGTV)

What Jasmine Roth Has Said About Help! I Wrecked My House Season 6

The fifth season of Help! I Wrecked My House wrapped on HGTV back on November 26, 2025, but since that point, it doesn't appear as if anyone at the network has made a formal decision about the show's future. At this point, Roth doesn't appear to be filming new episodes, and it doesn't seem like there's a plan to make that happen just yet. Speaking with the Daily Mail, the host and occasional judge addressed the fact that everything was up in the air.

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We don't [know if we've got a Season 6]. If you follow the news, you see that there's a lot going on with HGTV and Warner Bros. Discovery right now. If I get another opportunity to do that, whether it's with this show or with another show, I'm here for it.

At the time she gave those quotes, Netflix was looking to be the eventual new owner of Warner Bros. Discovery, only for Paramount's David Ellison to swoop in with the winning bid. Whichever way it went, the WBD is still heading into somewhat uncharted territories, and it's understandable that many projects across the studio's media companies currently have undetermined fates.

To that end, Roth spoke to the fact that nothing is guaranteed when it comes to the world of entertainment, and it all comes down to others' behavior. In her words:

I do think that it's clear to everyone, whether you're in the entertainment industry or not, that the way that folks consume media and content is changing. And so it's a matter of how we, as content creators, are going to keep up with that.

One questionable move that made by HGTV in the last month or so that possibly speaks to the future of Help! I Wrecked My House is the series order for the new show Botched Homes, which centers on Florida contractor Charlie Kawas working on homes that suffer from poorly handled renovation work. Which isn't exactly on the opposite end of the synopsis spectrum from Jasmine Roth's show. But I digress.

Jasmine Roth Reveals A New Project In The Works

Having previously shared in January that the potential for more projects was at hand, Roth took to Instagram in late March to share an exciting tease for her followers to speculate about. Here's what she said in the video:

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I just got to a new project that I am starting. I can’t say too much about it yet, but did just want to say that I’m actually feeling a little bit nervous, which doesn’t really happen to me often, and that’s fun.

The chances are seemingly low for this project to be related to Help! I Wrecked My House, considering she never actually puts a name to anything, and one assumes she'd be able to be direct if it was about her flagship HGTV series. She's been a guest judge on other HGTV series, and has made appearances made in shows like Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, so there's definitely the chance that this is for the network.

She did invite her fans to take shots in the dark for what the new project could be, saying this in the IG post's caption:

Any guesses on what this new project could be!?! You guys know it takes a LOT to make me feel nervous. 😆Here’s a clue…not a single person on the internet will ever guess this one! More soon-ish…

It seems counter-intuitive to guess what this new project could be after her one clue was that "not a single person will ever guess" it. Does that mean it's something only married people would guess? Or that the only way to know is to be offline, which seems silly. Maybe the "LOT" part is the real clue. Maybe she's part of a Legends of Tomorrow reboot where the DC heroes renovate the Hall of Justice.

Whatever the case may be, it sounds like we may see Jasmine Roth popping up somewhere on the 2026 TV schedule, even if it may not be in the show we're used to seeing her in. (Or on HGTV's most recent canceled show, Rehab Addict, for obvious reasons.)