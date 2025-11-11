High Potential Season 2 Has Made Me Realize How Much I Enjoy One Aspect Of It

High Potential has only been on for a season and a half. Therefore, it’s still going through certain growing pains, and likely will for at least one more season — the natural TV cycle. As it finds its identity, I am still learning what I enjoy best about it.

High Potential’s characters are the main draw, with Kaitlin Olson's Morgan Gillory an attention-magnet. Nevertheless, the cases are important and help the show find its voice and charm. Recently, I discovered the types of High Potential cases that I am most excited to watch.

Warning: High Potential Season 2 midseason finale spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

(Image credit: ABC)

I Love The High Potential Cases That Are A Bit More Spectacular, Like Art Heists And Ghost Stories

High Potential explores a wide range of cases each week. There have been murders, robberies, kidnappings, and so many other crimes committed in the series. Some of the cases have better payoffs than others, which is why I am starting to realize that the High Potential cases I enjoy watching the most have high stakes. They have gigantic risks for either the characters or for the universe within the show.

Season 2, so far, has had what feels like way more high-stakes cases than the first season. Morgan (Kaitlin Olson), Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), and the entire team have had to deal with an international art thief, a life-or-death kidnapping situation, a serial kidnapper and game master, and even ghosts. It’s been a season of really grandiose cases. Though I haven’t been delighted with all of these episodes, the scope and complexity of them have me intrigued.

They have made me care more about the mysteries. In Season 1, that was the weakest part of the show for me. I cared about Morgan, the detectives, and Morgan’s family. I didn’t care about the weekly mysteries. There were only a few that caught my attention, and those also involved some elaborate crime, such as the whodunnit-style mystery. This happened in High Potential Season 1 Episode 11, “The Sauna at the End of the Stairs.”

This was such an entertaining episode because it drew on properties of exciting whodunnit movies and TV shows. It was High Potential’s version of Knives Out. It’s cases that border on movie or TV show parody or feel genre-based that are the most fun.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s not that High Potential always needs these extravagant cases to be interesting, but they help boost my enthusiasm for the episodes.

(Image credit: ABC)

Weird Cases Take The Show Out Of The Normal Procedurals Realm

Many great procedurals deal with standard cases. We rarely see ones with gravity that goes beyond the local department and jurisdictions. These types of storylines are usually saved for special event episodes. The typical procedural crime series usually deal with different versions of the same storylines. I used to watch Law and Order: SVU, and a lot of the cases became repetitive after a certain number. That’s understandable with a show that aired for over 20 seasons. Many enjoyable long-running TV shows have similar issues.

If High Potential lasts long enough, it will probably experience this as well. However, I think that it’s already standing out in a crowd of procedurals for various reasons. The emphasis on Morgan’s family highlights that she’s different from typical crime fighters. It also helps that she isn’t technically a detective. The show often emphasizes her consultant status.

However, her status as a mother makes her a lot softer than women crime fighters are often allowed to be. Then the cases help drive home that High Potential is different. You will see a variety of cases that don’t follow standard protocol.

I would have never guessed that one week we would have a compelling ghost case and the next have an extremely timely one about art theft. The show continues to evolve, and the crimes with it. I want to see even bolder ones in future episodes. For example, take High Potential International. Make Morgan have to solve a case that involves several ambassadors, give her a horror movie-like crime to solve where the killer’s motives are justified, and make Morgan have to jump out of a plane to catch a bad guy.

Just take the High Potential cases to higher extremes to keep it from becoming a standard procedural dramedy.

(Image credit: ABC)

The Sensationalized Cases Lead To More Entertaining Character Moments

One reason why these cases work is because they introduce new layers to these High Potential characters. On High Potential Season 2 Episode 6, “Chasing Ghosts,” we learn about Karadec dressing as a cop as a child on Halloween. We learn how expertly Morgan can outsmart a mastermind in High Potential Season 2 Episode 2, “Checkmate.” This season has been doing a lot to bring out some of the strongest traits of these characters. We’re learning their backstories more and seeing their strengths and weaknesses as humans and as cops.

These high intensity, extraordinary cases are pushing them to show different sides of themselves and uncovering more of their history. They provide a window into these characters’ lives in a far more interesting way.

(Image credit: ABC)

I Think These Cases Make The Show More Unpredictable, And That's Fun

I think High Potential can become extremely predictable when you learn the pattern of the cases, and how the show goes about revealing them. However, sometimes, it does the opposite, and you’re confused about the culprit and their motives. I don’t like either extreme. I want to follow the logic of the culprit and possibly figure it out in advance, but I don’t want things to be too predictable.

Many of these more elaborate cases also lead to bigger and shocking reveals. The Game Maker’s (David Giuntoli) unmasking at the end of Season 1 set up a really thrilling first two episodes of Season 2. We had no clue where all of this was headed, but excited to take the journey. He could have been a top-notch enemy for Morgan. Then “Chasing Ghosts” had so many twists and turns that worked.

Sometimes I feel like High Potential goes overboard with the twists, but this one feels like it does just enough work. I expected the culprit, but I also got led astray a few times. I want the cases to keep me guessing and invested.

(Image credit: ABC)

The High Potential Cases Have Also Led To More Interesting Culprits Or Recurring Characters

I am definitely a fan of the Game Master and hope he returns in Season 2 and beyond. He could be an interesting recurring foe for Morgan. The show needs to think ahead because I don’t think it’s going anywhere soon. Therefore, establishing and developing recurring characters seems like a great move for High Potential. These cases are leading to that opportunity.

For example, Rhys (Aiden Turner) is introduced on High Potential Season 2 Episode 7, “The One That Got Away,” and he will appear on the Season 2 midseason premiere. I know he’s currently being set up as a major criminal, but I think that’s a red herring. If it’s not, I still think he has the potential to escape and return later in the show. Morgan and Rhys have good chemistry, so he could be a recurring love interest.

High Potential has been taking bold chances with the cases of the week, and I think that has overall helped the quality of the series. I hope we continue to see these chances and decisions. They could lead to some bolder storylines, more interesting character developments, and cool new characters.

Stream High Potential on Hulu.