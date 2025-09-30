I'm Loving The High Potential Season 2 Game Maker Storyline, But I Wish They Changed One Thing

Every hero needs an equally entertaining and enigmatic foe; someone who pushes them to perform at their best. It’s also more intriguing if the villain feels almost like the inverse of the hero. We often see great TV villains, but we are always open to more. The Game Maker in High Potential could be a legendary villain in the making, and possesses some of the traits that make villains so deviously fun to watch.

He was introduced in Season 1, but the Game Maker makes his biggest splash during the first two episodes of the second season. I love most of how the ABC hit series uses the character, especially in the premiere, but things can always be improved.

Warning: Spoilers for High Potential Season 2 Episode 1, “Pawns," and Episode 2, “Checkmate,” are ahead. Proceed with caution.

(Image credit: ABC)

The Game Maker Storyline Gives High Potential Stakes I Wasn't Expecting

When High Potential introduces the Game Maker, our heads start spinning with fun theories. We want to know as much as possible about this supervillain, because he could change the course of the series. He commits many crimes, including putting Morgan (Kaitlin Olson)’s children in danger. He also kidnaps Oz (Deniz Akdeniz) and almost kills him. The Game Maker is a pretty ruthless, dangerous criminal.

He makes the show a bit darker than expected, as it becomes reminiscent of intense psychological dramas. This man is getting close to the same level as iconic villains, as say Hannibal Lecter, The Riddler, and other great intellectual criminals. He becomes the type of figure that's not easy to predict and dangerous because he may be able to outsmart the heroine.

You rightfully fear the Game Maker. Additionally, you expect him to do something so terrible that he’ll leave a lasting impression on the series forever. He represents the show’s first big criminal mastermind, and therefore, there are a lot of expectations.

(Image credit: ABC)

That's Why I Wish Morgan And Matthew's Confrontations Had More Bite

However, by the end of High Potential Season 2 Episode 2, “Checkmate,” he doesn’t feel like much more than a villain of the week. Someone Scooby, Shaggy, and the gang could defeat before the next commercial break. This isn’t the fault of David Giuntoli. He plays Matthew, also known as the Game Maker, very well.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He’s the appropriate amount of creepy, dangerous, and weird. It’s something in the writing of this character that loses some of the dark undertones that should strike fear in Morgan and others. Perhaps it’s because the he comes close to murder without actually committing it. Kidnapping, setting bombs, and the many of his other crimes are serious, but not as serious as the threat he supposedly poses. We needed him to kill someone.

Overall, High Potential is a lighter series, despite it being a police procedural, so that may be why it kept the Game Maker’s crimes severe but not crossing over to murder, though it comes close.

Morgan and Matthew are characters who feel like they’re destined to chase each other around the world for eternity and beyond; in every life and universe, they find each other. They're giving enemy soulmates. Therefore, I wanted that energy when we finally get them face-to-face, especially towards the end of “Checkmate.” Once it’s done, it almost feels anticlimactic.

(Image credit: ABC)

I Also Thought His Characterization Wasn't As Compelling As I Had Hoped

Matthew has a lot of buildup before we learn more about him. That buildup outweighs the actual character, because he’s more menacing, layered, and captivating as an idea than as a person. I envisioned that Matthew would be someone void of emotions. He’s all about the game and sees Morgan as his equal. His intrigue with her comes from finding someone worthy of playing his game.

I expected final boss-level diabolic from Matthew, and really built him up in my head as one of these characters that I would love to hate. When “Checkmate” shows the final confrontation between Morgan and Matthew, the character falls a little flat compared to my expectations. This could be my problem more than the show itself, because I really had a lot of hope that this character would just bring the highest level of sinister energy.

Giuntoli plays the role well. He gives a captivating performance that turns him into a villain that you enjoy seeing constantly. It’s not about his acting as this character. I think my major problem with Matthew is that he comes off more emotional than expected. He’s not this meticulous menace that I expected.

He’s another villain with a tragic backstory. However, his motives aren’t quite justified. His mother’s false imprisonment has created this monster. He hates the rich and the police, but his victims seem all over the place. He tries to get a man to murder a rich person, but the man himself would be the one to suffer. Then he targets Morgan, who works with the police, but isn’t exactly a cop herself.

And though sad, his mother’s fate doesn’t seem to warrant the monster he becomes. Once you learn his backstory, he also comes off more ridiculous than sympathetic or like a mastermind. It almost would have been more exciting if we knew nothing about Matthew’s history, just that he liked games. We almost know too much about him, and that hurts his story.

(Image credit: ABC)

However, I Enjoyed How She Outsmarts Him In The End

Season 1’s High Potential cliffhanger set up the second season well for plenty of high-level detective work from Morgan. The Game Maker is her greatest adversary, so we want to see her use some of her best skills to defeat him. The show successfully achieves this because Morgan makes Matthew look like an idiot at every turn in the final few minutes.

She successfully cracks all his riddles and codes, finds out his full backstory, saves several people, and lets Oz arrest him. Morgan gets to have her best hero moment yet. It’s also completely satisfying when Matthew tries to end the game on his terms (with death by suicide), only for Morgan to predict how he plans to try to die.

It’s the type of moment that made me cheer. I wanted Morgan to best the Game Maker, and this moment delivers. I just wish the journey here felt as exhilarating as the end itself.

(Image credit: ABC)

I Also Hope That The End Of "Checkmate" Opens The Door For The Game Maker To Return In Future Episodes

I think most of my disappointment with the Game Maker is that I really enjoy the idea of the character. I think he could still be a great addition to the show. I just think some kinks need working out. I am also glad the show kept the character alive. Though I wouldn’t expect him to become a new series regular, I would love to see David Giuntoli make more guest appearances in future episodes.

He could help more with other cases. Maybe Morgan must visit him in prison occasionally for his criminal insight. Maybe the next season has another exciting cliffhanger, and he escapes. I think there are still so many possibilities with this character. I hope he makes a return in future High Potential episodes.

Stream High Potential on Hulu.