The Law And Order Scenes Ice-T Loves To Film With Christopher Meloni ‘Every Once In A While….’

A lot of stars from the Law & Order franchise have been gracing our screens for many, many years. After Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Christopher Meloni are two of the longest-running actors in the franchise, and while they may not be in many scenes together anymore, Ice-T still loves filming with Meloni when possible, at least when it comes to a particular type of scene.

Ice-T and Meloni starred together on Law & Order: SVU for about 10 seasons, and have since occasionally worked together when Meloni began starring on Law & Order: Organized Crime. So every time Fin and Stabler are together these days, it’s entertaining, especially when the two really get at it. The rapper previously told NBC in a behind-the-scenes interview that his favorite scenes to shoot with Meloni are complete opposites of each other:

I think the most fun stuff is when we were at each other's throats, like when we would fight. When he would stand up to me, and I'd stand up to him. That's fun, that's acting. The rest of the time, we were just, like, partners. Like, if I would go out on a case, I would have his back. Vice versa.

Fin and Stabler’s partnership throughout SVU was fun to watch because you never knew what to expect, especially when they butted heads on something. And even now, they don’t always see eye to eye. Considering Ice-T and Meloni are friends in real life, I can imagine how fun it is to act like they don’t like each other and fight, even though it’s usually pretty brief. But it’s what makes it all the more entertaining:

Every once in a while, [Stabler] would see it differently than Fin, and they would let us kind of get at each other a little bit. But in real life, that, fortunately, never happened. We always stayed cool, you know. I love Chris Meloni.

There have been less Fin and Stabler moments now that Organized Crime is now on Peacock, and the streamer has yet to announce a sixth season of the series. But that hasn’t stopped crossovers from still happening, and it’s possible more will be on the way as SVU’s 27th season continues its run on the 2026 TV schedule. If anything, it’s likely fans haven’t seen the last of Fin and Stabler fighting and then making up and solving a case together, but those with a Peacock subscription can rewatch all of their favorite moments.

Aside from Organized Crime’s move to Peacock, there is another reason fans should be expecting less Fin and Stabler moments. Ice-T hasn’t been appearing in many SVU episodes this season due to the fact that the budget is a little tighter after Kelli Giddish returned as a series regular. The beginning of the season explained it as Fin getting hurt and having to recover, and he did eventually come back before the first half of the season ended. But how many episodes he’ll appear in for the remainder of the season remains to be seen.

Whatever happens, it wouldn’t be surprising if Fin and Stabler’s next on-screen moment came with some fighting and some love. Law & Order is definitely unpredictable, but that’s what makes the entire franchise entertaining, especially after over three decades, and Fin and Stabler are just two characters that always seem to shake things up.