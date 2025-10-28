'It's Not Quite Tom Selleck.' High Potential's Head Honcho Finally Explained What Went On With 'Stachegate On Set'
Hair today, gone tomorrow.
Minor spoilers below for High Potential's latest episodes for anyone who hasn't caught up on ABC or via Hulu subscription.
When Shameless star Steve Howey joined the cast of High Potential for its second season, I can’t imagine anyone expected it to lead to arguably the strangest case of disappearing facial hair on the 2025 TV schedule thus far. When Nick Wagner entered the fray as the LAPD squad’s new captain, he was rocking quite the caterpillar above his upper lip. But now, mere weeks after that mildly unsettling introduction? The mustache has joined the choir invisible and ceased to exist.
So…like…what was that about? Is Wagner just that impulsive a character that he all of a sudden lops off a healthy ‘stache without a second thought? Not exactly, although that’s perhaps not entirely untrue either. Showrunner Todd Harthan told TVLine that the reasoning for it was due to behind-the-scenes circumstances, but did address whether or not he thought Morgan’s critical comment about the mustache had any influence on Wagner’s decision. In his words:
Ha! I love that Morgan wasn't necessarily the cause for it, but she very well could have sent him over the edge in that respect. I can imagine him taking a few potshots from others and thinking, "If I hear one more damned comment about my mustache, I'm ripping this bitch out in front of everyone," and then having to live with Morgan's simmering joke.
Not that Nick Wagner truly comes across as the kind of person who would let first-impression snide drill down to his actual ego, which does seem to be fairly large, if not entirely impenetrable. He'd maybe shave if he thought it would help him get a woman, but probably not if the woman directly said it was a good idea. Maybe that's just the kind of energy the mustache itself projected, and not the character himself.
In any case, the actual reason for Steve Howey's "now you see it, now you don't" facial hair was entirely related to another role the actor was still in the midst of playing when High Potential's second season began filming. The showrunner explained that Howey was also filming another TV show in which he rocked a full beard, which wasn't a look that Todd Harthan was interested in. So a compromise was made. As he put it:
I mean, even though there have been quite a few fans who have ripped on the mustache, I think it fits Howey's face, and it fit Nick Wagner's corporate swagger. Plus, it was all over the Season 2 first looks and early trailers, making it seem like a look that would last a lot longer than a half-season. Who looks this confident about a mustache they're going to shave off in a month?
While it wasn't confirmed, it's feasible that Howey's other TV show is the romantic drama novel adaptation Off Campus, which is currently filming for Amazon MGM's Prime Video. If he's rocking way more hair on that show, that'll be the proof. Just keep the pudding away from it.
HIgh Potential's midseason finale is set to air on ABC on Tuesday, October 28, at 10:00 p.m., presumably without Wagner sporting porkchop sideburns.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
