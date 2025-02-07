’It Was Crazy.’ The Hilarious Response Marcello Hernández’s Family Had After He Met Sabrina Carpenter As SNL’s Domingo
If you were to ask me which newer SNL addition has made the biggest impact over the last few years, it would be Marcello Hernández. The comedian is best known on the NBC series for his takes on Weekend Update and his recurring appearances as the suave Domingo. In fact, Domingo has reached such a level of fame that he was invited to a Sabrina Carpenter concert to do the bit. Now, as the world continues to laugh over this character, the featured player has shared his family’s hilarious reaction to him meeting the pop star.
Back in November, at Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour, audiences cheered when Domingo showed up at the Kia Forum to perform. Marcello Hernández took it upon himself to be part of the “Espresso” singer’s tradition of “arresting” a guest who is “too hot” before singing her song “Juno.” After Hernández stole the show with the singer, he shared the hilarious response his family had to this whole situation on The Tonight Show:
Well, Marcello Hernández, now you’re gonna have to score some free Sabrina Carpenter tickets for your aunts! I can’t blame everyone for getting hyped about seeing Domingo at this concert. After all, when a viral Saturday Night Live sketch collides with the person it parodied in the first place in such a big way, you’re bound to leave fans and family screaming.
As SNL has a reputation for creating so many funny recurring characters, it’s exciting that Domingo has joined the list for this generation. He's gone seriously viral for it all, and it's even better that Carpenter is in on the joke too.
The smooth-talking character first made a hysterical appearance in Ariana Grande’s “Bridesmaids Speech” sketch when she and the rest of the bridesmaids sang a parody of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” revealing the bride’s brief affair with Domingo on a bachelorette trip. The overly confident man showed up in the middle of the song to sing “She's like my sis, but we did hook up, though!”
Domingo broke into an off-key song again in “Babymoon” with Charli XCX, confessing he’s the father of one of the bride’s twins! Obviously, the groom needs to file a restraining order against the flirtatious Domingo. However, as a viewer, I can't get enough of him.
Marcello Hernández may not have expected Domingo to go so viral, but his character’s over-the-top confidence and charm clearly keep audiences excited about this bit. The Miami native got a taste of how popular his SNL character is when five minutes into his stand-up comedy routine, he recreated Domingo to get it out of the way. But, the part that grabbed my attention in the TikTok video was seeing the audience quote the iconic lines the recurring SNL character says in his sketches.
If audiences know word-for-word Domingo’s lines, that means Hernández has struck comedy gold and has joined the ranks of SNL talent that will be remembered forever.
Now, it looks like Marcello Hernández owes his aunts a meeting with Sabrina Carpenter after that viral concert moment. If he introduced the “Please Please Please” singer to his family as Domingo, that would be a bonus! While we hope for that to come true for the comedian's sake and ours, don’t forget to check out SNL50: The Anniversary Special on NBC or with a Peacock subscription on February 16th.
