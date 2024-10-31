'It Has Become A Thing, Man:' Watch Marcello Hernández Hilariously Address And Re-Create His Viral SNL Character Domingo During A Stand-Up Set

Saturday Night Live is a late night backbone for NBC, and this is a special season in the 2024 TV schedule for the sketch show as the SNL hosts this time around are part of its historical Season 50. Earlier this month, Ariana Grande hosted for the second time , and one of the sketches about a group of bridesmaids' revealing speech went so viral that one of its leads, Marcello Hernández, is feeling the effects of its popularity in a big way.

Marcello Hernández, who was an underrated featured player the past two years, was promoted to the main cast for Season 50, and just had a big moment in the “Bridesmaid Speech” skit. In the storyline, a group of bridesmaids sing their speech to a newlywed couple to the tune of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” but during it share that during the bachelorette party the bride got with a guy named Domingo, played by Hernández. At the end of the sketch, Domingo becomes part of their routine in a hilarious moment from the show.

When Hernández recently performed a standup set in Minnesota, one TikTok showcased how he’s handling his Domingo fame. Check it out:

When the SNL cast member did a set, apparently it only took a few minutes before he decided to mention the bridesmaids sketch, citing that it “has become a thing.” In the past couple of weeks, Marcello Hernández must have been approached all the time for the sketch because he could guess the fans wanted to see him quote it. In his words from the set:

Let's make a deal. We do it one time and then we put our phones down and you let me tell you the jokes I wrote for the show. I have to do it at the beginning because it has become a thing, man. It's crazy what's happened.

Although he didn’t sound psyched to do it, he seemed to want to get it out of the way so he could tell the audience the jokes he wrote before saying “this is what my life has become." The moment he went into character had the crowd going absolutely wild, saying it back to him. Here's of course what he was referencing:

Bridesmaid Speech - SNL - YouTube Watch On

He made it especially fun because he gave one of the audience members the mic and told him to quote what the groom says before the crowd said in unison “direct from Domingo.” It’s kind of a fun rock star moment for the SNL star that shows how popular the sketch has become so quickly.

Following how popular the sketch has become, one has to wonder when Domingo’s next appearance will be! Hernández is among the youngest cast members who was hired by SNL , earning a spot as a featured player when was 25. It’s great to see him blow up for being in the series.

