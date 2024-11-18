Sabrina Carpenter’s Concert Featured SNL’s Domingo, And The Video Is Delightful

Sabrina Carpenter's chart-topping pop takeover with her Short n’ Sweet Tour. So far, the tour has been an interesting ride that's even included sommeone peeing in the pit . The shows have been bringing out some A-list guests, both in the audience and on stage, and it's hard to say just who will pop up. With that, at the second night of her LA show at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night, Marcello Hernandez was the latest person to be “arrested” by the “Espresso” singer and, as the delightful video shows, he was decked out in full Domingo gear.

Every night of Carpenter’s tour, she picks a lucky fan in the pit to “arrest” for being too hot, too sexy, too gorgeous, etc. She even has pink, fuzzy handcuffs that she gifts them. While most of the lucky people do turn out to be random fans, sometimes Carpenter surprises the arena with a special celebrity guest that just so happens to be hanging around the pit. For example, she even "arrested" Stranger Things ' Millie Bobby Brown .

One would think that the folks who attended the show in LA were delighted to witness Saturday Night Live’s Hernandez dressed up as his character Domingo. That character has now appeared in two recent sketches following the his viral debut during Ariana Grande’s episode in October. PopCrave took to X to post the fun video of the moment from the concert:

Between Marcello Hernandez trying his hardest to not break character and everyone in the audience singing along with him, I'm loving this! After the Domingo sketch went viral last month, which was in tune to Carpenter’s hit “Espresso,” many people could not stop talking about it and were even dressing up as the character for Halloween. In fact, Domingo became so popular that SNL even did a similar sketch with him and the bridesmaids in the newest episode over the weekend. But check out the OG segment down below:

It is pretty disappointing that Domingo wasn’t able to sing “Espresso” with Sabrina Carpenter, but the fact that an entire arena sang with him does make up for it. I do have to say that it’s pretty impressive that Hernandez was able to fly to LA from New York, or should I say, it was impressive that Domingo was able to fly to LA from Miami and still make a surprise appearance at the Short ‘n Sweet Tour. I just hope Kelsey is fine with it all, or else she will suffer a fate similar to her ex-husband (if you know, you know).

Meanwhile, plenty of other celebrities have been showing up to Carpenter’s tour. Selena Gomez attended the New York show in September and had a fun and flirty time with Benny Blanco afterward. And Domingo wasn’t the only guest in LA. After Christina Aguilera shared a “full circle” connection she had with Carpenter since the two had “a similar working-adolescent Disney history,” she surprised the LA night 1 crowd by appearing on stage and singing with Carpenter.

There are likely many more surprises in store for the Short n’ Sweet Tour. And, despite the FOMO I have been feeling since the tour kicked off, I am still excited to see who else comes out for the shows. We'll also see if any future guests manage to match the energy and humor of Marcello Hernandez's Domingo.