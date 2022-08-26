Holly And Bridget From Girls Next Door Described The First Times They Had Sex With Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner In Extreme Detail

Girls Next Door stars Holly Madison and Bridge Marquardt moved out of the Playboy Mansion more than a decade ago, but their time living with the significantly older Hugh Hefner, alongside his other girlfriends, is still very vivid in their minds. They recently launched a podcast to tell stories and talk about what their lives were like. Those lives extended to the bedroom, and the two recently got candid about what being with someone so much older was like.

On the most recent episode of Girls Next Level (opens in new tab), Madison and Marquardt both talked about their experiences of moving into the mansion and their first times being sexually active with Hugh Hefner, who passed in 2017. Madison went first and said she went out with Hefner and his girlfriends for the first time and got drunk at a club. When she got back, they all went to the bedroom, and she recounted what happened in very specific detail…

I was so nervous. I was having fun too, don’t get me wrong. Some of the girls were nice, or seemed like they were nice at the time, and going to that club was really cool, but I was super nervous. I was like ‘This is make or break.’ So, I got really wasted, went upstairs, somebody ran a bath in his bathroom. Everyone was supposed to get into the bath, but no one really did. It was just me and one other person. I just remember putting my feet in the bath. After a long night of dancing in high heels, that felt really good… I think at this point, everybody else living there was so over the routine and just wanted to get it in and done with as soon as possible. Nobody wanted to waste their time with a fucking bath. So, I go over to the bed. The other new girl is already laying there. There’s like vibrators laid out for everybody. I’d never used a vibrator in my life. So, I’m laying there, waiting for everybody else, and I don’t even remember everybody else walking in, I just remember laying down and all the sudden everybody else is there. And the first thing that happens is the recruiter says ‘Daddy.’ I’m gagging as I’m saying this, but everyone used to call him daddy in the bedroom, which is so gross. So, she’d be like, ‘Daddy, do you wanna get the new girl?’ And I shit you not, next thing I know, he’s on top of me.

Madison went on to describe the encounter as “traumatic” and said she felt “used,” but it made her all the more determined to get what she came for, which was to move into the mansion and bring some stability to her life. She would end up staying almost a decade, and apparently later on, the sex got “so routine”, Hefner wouldn’t move. She described him as a “bump on a log” in the middle of the bed.

Bridget Marquardt also described her first time with Hugh Hefner during the same conversation. She had just graduated with a Master’s Degree and was deciding whether to find a real career or try to make Los Angeles work. Hefner invited her to go on a date, and she said no. But as the months went by and she started thinking more about it, she decided she wanted to “live a little” and try something crazy. So, she went to a party at the Playboy Mansion, dressed as Carmen Miranda and told him she’d be willing to go on a date with him and his girlfriends.

A few days later, she went out to a club with Hefner and his girlfriends. They all had drinks and listened to a mix tape in the limo. She called walking into the club and right past the security “surreal.” They sat in the VIP area and danced all night, but she wasn’t sure what was going to be expected of her when she got back.

I was still very unclear what would happen when we got back. The limo is really fun though on the way back. The music’s blasting. We’re already all buzzed. Girls are getting crazy. Girls were making out with each other, and it was just fun. I felt like it really lowered my inhibitions. I was like, ‘This is fun. I’m having a great time.’ Everyone was just being crazy, like drunk crazy but fun crazy, sorta sexy but nothing I felt uncomfortable with. I thought ‘Maybe I’m okay with it. I don’t know.’ I still thought I can always come back and do this again. It doesn’t have to be tonight. So, we get to the mansion and I get out of the limo and I’m planning to go to my car and then the recruiter says, ‘Are you coming upstairs with us?’ And I said, ‘Well, I really don’t want to. I don’t know what’s going to happen,’ and she said, ‘Well, I can tell you if you don’t come up tonight, you probably won’t be invited back.’ And I was like, ‘Oh really?’

Marquardt revealed she went upstairs with Hefner and got in the bath with the other girls, including Madison. They all then went into Hefner’s room and she was shocked by how cluttered and dirty it was. Madison described it as “hoarder-style”, and Marquardt described it as a “disaster.” Pornography was playing on the TV, and they had to walk through a small path because there was so much stuff everywhere. There were vibrators on the bed. People eventually brought up a charcuterie board and various dips.

He’s naked and his shirt comes off. He’s passing around the joint and people are kinda congregating on the bed and things started. I was just like, ‘I don’t even know what’s about to happen right now.’ I was hoping that I could just observe and not participate. I was seriously hoping that because I was definitely not ready and didn’t want to. I didn’t know how that was all going to go down, and then the recruiter came up to me and said, ‘You’re gonna go, right?” Each girl was having sex for like a minute, maybe… I was like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t think I’m ready to do this yet,’ and the recruiter said, ‘If you don’t do this, you probably won’t be invited back.’ And I was like, ‘Ummmm… okay.’ I was just trying to weigh in my head, as you have alcohol in your system and you’re tired and you’re watching everyone else do it. I wasn’t thinking ‘YOLO’ at the time because that wasn’t a thing yet but sort of. I was thinking is this something I want to do? You just have to make a game time decision, and I was like you know what, I’m just gonna do it. And I did it and it was disappointing and embarrassing.

After discussing their first times, Madison and Marquardt talked about the times after that and how uncomfortable it was to have sex in front of so many other women, especially because you have relationships with them, and they’re not always positive. In fact, Madison said she could sometimes hear the other women “talk(ing) shit” about her while she was having sex. Here’s a portion of her quote…

So embarrassing. I can’t explain to you guys how embarrassing that whole routine was, especially as we got later down the road and there was so much conflict with other girls because you’re literally sitting there naked having sex in front of a group of people who hate you and talk shit about you while you’re having sex and you can hear it. It was hell.

Madison and Marquardt both lived in the Playboy Mansion throughout much of the 2000s. Eventually, they got their own reality show called The Girls Next Door, alongside Hefner’s third girlfriend Kendra Wilkinson. The show was a big hit on E! And ultimately ran for six seasons, five of which featured Madison and Marquardt as primary cast members. They both eventually broke up with Hefner and moved out and created their own lives outside Playboy, which is why the final season featured other women moving in.

You can check out Holly and Bridget's podcast, Girls Next Level (opens in new tab), which will continue to dive deep into their popular reality show and their lives at the infamous Playboy Mansion.