Holly And Bridget From Girls Next Door Described The First Times They Had Sex With Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner In Extreme Detail
By Mack Rawden published
If you ever wondered what it was like...
Girls Next Door stars Holly Madison and Bridge Marquardt moved out of the Playboy Mansion more than a decade ago, but their time living with the significantly older Hugh Hefner, alongside his other girlfriends, is still very vivid in their minds. They recently launched a podcast to tell stories and talk about what their lives were like. Those lives extended to the bedroom, and the two recently got candid about what being with someone so much older was like.
On the most recent episode of Girls Next Level (opens in new tab), Madison and Marquardt both talked about their experiences of moving into the mansion and their first times being sexually active with Hugh Hefner, who passed in 2017. Madison went first and said she went out with Hefner and his girlfriends for the first time and got drunk at a club. When she got back, they all went to the bedroom, and she recounted what happened in very specific detail…
Madison went on to describe the encounter as “traumatic” and said she felt “used,” but it made her all the more determined to get what she came for, which was to move into the mansion and bring some stability to her life. She would end up staying almost a decade, and apparently later on, the sex got “so routine”, Hefner wouldn’t move. She described him as a “bump on a log” in the middle of the bed.
Bridget Marquardt also described her first time with Hugh Hefner during the same conversation. She had just graduated with a Master’s Degree and was deciding whether to find a real career or try to make Los Angeles work. Hefner invited her to go on a date, and she said no. But as the months went by and she started thinking more about it, she decided she wanted to “live a little” and try something crazy. So, she went to a party at the Playboy Mansion, dressed as Carmen Miranda and told him she’d be willing to go on a date with him and his girlfriends.
A few days later, she went out to a club with Hefner and his girlfriends. They all had drinks and listened to a mix tape in the limo. She called walking into the club and right past the security “surreal.” They sat in the VIP area and danced all night, but she wasn’t sure what was going to be expected of her when she got back.
Marquardt revealed she went upstairs with Hefner and got in the bath with the other girls, including Madison. They all then went into Hefner’s room and she was shocked by how cluttered and dirty it was. Madison described it as “hoarder-style”, and Marquardt described it as a “disaster.” Pornography was playing on the TV, and they had to walk through a small path because there was so much stuff everywhere. There were vibrators on the bed. People eventually brought up a charcuterie board and various dips.
After discussing their first times, Madison and Marquardt talked about the times after that and how uncomfortable it was to have sex in front of so many other women, especially because you have relationships with them, and they’re not always positive. In fact, Madison said she could sometimes hear the other women “talk(ing) shit” about her while she was having sex. Here’s a portion of her quote…
Madison and Marquardt both lived in the Playboy Mansion throughout much of the 2000s. Eventually, they got their own reality show called The Girls Next Door, alongside Hefner’s third girlfriend Kendra Wilkinson. The show was a big hit on E! And ultimately ran for six seasons, five of which featured Madison and Marquardt as primary cast members. They both eventually broke up with Hefner and moved out and created their own lives outside Playboy, which is why the final season featured other women moving in.
You can check out Holly and Bridget's podcast, Girls Next Level (opens in new tab), which will continue to dive deep into their popular reality show and their lives at the infamous Playboy Mansion.
Enthusiastic about Clue, case-of-the-week mysteries, the NBA and cookies at Disney World. Less enthusiastic about the pricing structure of cable, loud noises and Tuesdays.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.