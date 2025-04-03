Home Town's Ben And Erin Napier Have Worked Together For Over A Decade. Here's How They Stay 'Extremely Happy' In Their Marriage
I love this for them!
Ben and Erin Napier have been huge HGTV stars since their show, Home Town, debuted in January 2016. While that’s already a long time for the parents of two (who recently wrapped up Season 9 on the 2025 TV schedule) to have worked together, they actually started renovating homes as a couple when they were just newlyweds, well over a decade ago. Now, they’ve opened up about how they keep their marriage “so extremely happy.”
What Did Ben And Erin Napier Say About Keeping Their Marriage Happy?
Fans love Home Town for lots of reasons, but one is definitely the easy-going relationship between the Napiers. They’re loving with each other and seem to be able to easily deal with the many issues that pop up as they’re working to renovate houses in their home town of Laurel, Mississippi, but they’re also pretty quick to joke around and tease one another, which is a joy to watch.
While they’ve spoken a lot about their daughters (Helen, 7, and Mae, 3), and things like the “dance” of parenting with their busy careers, they recently opened up a lot more about what keeps their marriage so strong in a conversation with Us Weekly, where Erin noted:
Seeing as how the couple, who’ve been together since college (20 whole years ago!) and married in 2008, co-own several businesses, film their show together and, of course, spend the bulk of their free time with one another, as well, they would have to be able to communicate pretty easily to coordinate everything they do.
Ben added that the couple is good at being able to “ping pong off each other” when they talk, but Erin noted that her husband (who lost nearly 100 pounds a couple of years ago) is also a bit of a “romantic.” He’s known for delivering little daily love notes to her, which say things like “I’m so glad it’s you and me,” and “I’ll always do my best for you every day.” He also tends to the family garden, which prompted Erin to say:
Awww! The author (who did her first interview without Ben in 2022), makes sure to reciprocate with loving gestures of her own, like making sure the coffee maker is set the night before so Ben can have fresh coffee in the morning, and taking out the trash. After detailing this year’s Valentine’s celebration, which was a whole-family event, Erin also noted that all of the love and attention she gets from him has filtered down to their daughters:
Good luck to the Napier girls, indeed! Sounds like Ben and Erin have set a very high standard for what a loving relationship should look like, so at least those young ladies have a great example to follow.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Covering The Witcher, Outlander, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and a slew of other streaming shows, Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Hallmark Is Entering Its Reality TV Era, And As A Fan, I Have Mixed Feelings
Jinger Duggar Has Responded After The World Found Out Her Baby And Kylie Kelce’s Share A Name