Home Town's Ben And Erin Napier Have Worked Together For Over A Decade. Here's How They Stay 'Extremely Happy' In Their Marriage

Ben and Erin Napier have been huge HGTV stars since their show, Home Town, debuted in January 2016. While that’s already a long time for the parents of two (who recently wrapped up Season 9 on the 2025 TV schedule) to have worked together, they actually started renovating homes as a couple when they were just newlyweds, well over a decade ago. Now, they’ve opened up about how they keep their marriage “so extremely happy.”

What Did Ben And Erin Napier Say About Keeping Their Marriage Happy?

Fans love Home Town for lots of reasons, but one is definitely the easy-going relationship between the Napiers. They’re loving with each other and seem to be able to easily deal with the many issues that pop up as they’re working to renovate houses in their home town of Laurel, Mississippi, but they’re also pretty quick to joke around and tease one another, which is a joy to watch.

While they’ve spoken a lot about their daughters (Helen, 7, and Mae, 3), and things like the “dance” of parenting with their busy careers, they recently opened up a lot more about what keeps their marriage so strong in a conversation with Us Weekly, where Erin noted:

I don’t feel qualified to talk on much, but I am so extremely happy in our marriage...We’ve been together longer than we’ve been apart. We learned how to communicate together. It’s effortless now.

Seeing as how the couple, who’ve been together since college (20 whole years ago!) and married in 2008, co-own several businesses, film their show together and, of course, spend the bulk of their free time with one another, as well, they would have to be able to communicate pretty easily to coordinate everything they do.

Ben added that the couple is good at being able to “ping pong off each other” when they talk, but Erin noted that her husband (who lost nearly 100 pounds a couple of years ago) is also a bit of a “romantic.” He’s known for delivering little daily love notes to her, which say things like “I’m so glad it’s you and me,” and “I’ll always do my best for you every day.” He also tends to the family garden, which prompted Erin to say:

That’s a romantic gesture to me. He makes sure we have something fresh I can [harvest] to cook. If it’s cold when I wake up, there’s a fire. Ben wants everyone to have the best possible experience, even if it’s just breakfast on a Tuesday morning.

Awww! The author (who did her first interview without Ben in 2022), makes sure to reciprocate with loving gestures of her own, like making sure the coffee maker is set the night before so Ben can have fresh coffee in the morning, and taking out the trash. After detailing this year’s Valentine’s celebration, which was a whole-family event, Erin also noted that all of the love and attention she gets from him has filtered down to their daughters:

This year we had pizza by candlelight with the girls and we listened to Italian music and he got them balloons and flowers and cards. The girls are going to be ruined. They’re never going to find a husband who treats them as good as he does. Good luck to them!

Good luck to the Napier girls, indeed! Sounds like Ben and Erin have set a very high standard for what a loving relationship should look like, so at least those young ladies have a great example to follow.

Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism. 

