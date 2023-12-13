Ben Napier Says He Was Doing A Home Town Interview When It Struck Him He Should Go On A Weight Loss Journey. He Lost 95 Lbs

While the first half of Home Town Season 7 had been over for a few months by the time summer 2023 rolled around, it was in July that a pretty big reveal came from the HGTV hit’s married stars, Ben and Erin Napier. It turned out that Ben, a woodworker who often completes special custom pieces for their clients, had lost a lot of weight after deciding to focus on his health last year. Now we know that he’s lost a whopping 95 pounds, and that he really decided to make some changes after doing one particular interview about his franchise-spawning home renovation show .

What Happened During The Home Town Interview That Made Ben Napier Really Want To Lose Weight?

Fans know Ben Napier as kind of a gentle giant of a man who generally towers over everyone else who appears on Home Town (as well as likely outweighing them by quite a bit), but it was still a sudden surprise over the summer to see that he’d dedicated himself to seriously slimming down. When Erin Napier showed off her husband’s fitness transformation on Instagram, the result was so stunning that I bet some followers thought the brief video she posted had been stretched to make Ben look thinner. In a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight , however, the newly trim father of two revealed that an interview helped him see that he had some big changes to make:

Well I started just like [thinking], ‘I need to take some weight off.’ And then we did an interview and my shirt wouldn’t stay buttoned. And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a bad look.’ That is a bad thing. So I was already like, working, and then that jumpstarted it. And then my doctor wanted to put me on blood pressure medicine, and I was like, ‘I’m not even 40!’ At the time I wasn’t even 40, so I was like, let me see if I can lose it.

It was in late 2022 that Ben figured he ought to focus more on his health. That decision was precipitated by a few things, but most notably the shoulder surgery that had been planned for early this year, as well as him now being “worried” about his “mortality” (which he called one of “the worst and the best” parts of parenting ) since having two daughters, led to some changes.

He also said that, at one point, he weighed in at 335 pounds, which makes for a solid explanation of why his buttons protested a bit during that fateful interview. Need another look at the new Ben Napier? Check out the post celebrating Home Town’s Season 8 renewal, below!

A post shared by HGTV (@hgtv) A photo posted by on