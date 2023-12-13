Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’s Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell Had A Secret Wedding Months Before Her Death, Reports Show

“Mama June” Shannon confirmed this past weekend that her oldest daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, died at the age of 29. The young woman, who was the older sister of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer earlier this year. In the aftermath of her passing, several family members have paid tribute and asked for the public’s prayers as they continue to make their way through this difficult time. Reports have also surfaced since Cardwell died, and they shed light on her final months as well as the arrangements the family is making moving forward. With that, it would seem that the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum actually had a secret wedding months ago.

Many may have been aware that Anna Cardwell was in a relationship with Eldridge Toney before she passed away and, as far as the public knew, they were only long-term partners. However, per a report from TMZ , the two tied the knot during a ceremony earlier this year. The news outlet obtained their marriage certificate, which indicates that they exchanged vows in Wilkinson County, Georgia on March 4. Sources claim that Cardwell was the one who floated the idea of getting hitched and did so after she received her stage 4 adrenal carcinoma diagnosis in January. By March, she was going through chemotherapy, and it’s said that she wanted to have the wedding while she was still feeling well enough for it.

Chickadee and Eldridge Toney’s relationship began in 2017, after the former divorced her first husband, Michael Cardwell. As mentioned by People , the two eventually moved into a house of their own together in 2020. They ultimately wanted to have children of their own, but Cardwell, who was already the mother to two daughters, experienced two miscarriages in 2021. As far as we know, Toney stood by Anna amid her cancer treatments, and it’s sweet to hear that during that time, they were able to become husband and wife.

After her daughter was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, Mama June spoke about those health struggles and how they were impacting the family. June said “there’s days where I don’t know [whether] to scream, get mad, or be happy.” At the time, she also got honest about the fact that she and her relatives “know what the endgame is and we are prepared for that.” June was also maintaining her connections with her other daughters and said that they were taking the situation a day at a time. When the matriarch – who previously set up trust funds for her kids, confirmed her daughter’s death on Instagram days ago, she said the following:

With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family [during] this difficult time.

Mama June has since been granted custody of Chickadee’s oldest daughter, 11-year-old Kaitlyn Elizabeth, which is an arrangement that the rest of the family reportedly agreed with. The former Toddlers & Tiaras alum’s other daughter, 8-year-old Kylee Madison, is in the custody of her dad, Michael Cardwell. It’s also been alleged that Eldridge Toney is still close with both girls.

It’s sad that Anna Cardwell is no longer here and that her family is currently mourning her. However, it’s sweet to hear that she was reportedly able to seal her relationship with Eldridge Toney before she died.